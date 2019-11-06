Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Welcome Second Child Together

Congrats to Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss!

The couple has welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, they revealed on Instagram on Wednesday. Holker shared the news alongside a sweet black-and-white photo featuring her and Boss holding their newborn daughter's tiny hand.

"ZAIA BOSS," the former Dancing With the Stars pro captioned the pic. "9 lbs 3 oz ➖ 21 inches long. Healthy beautiful angel."

Boss shared the same photo on his Instagram, simply writing alongside, "Zaia 👶🏽." Fans flocked to the comments of both posts, sending the couple well wishes and congratulations on their bundle of joy.

Holker and Boss are already parents to 3-year-old son Maddox, while Holker is a mom to an 11-year-old daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship. The couple announced they were expecting their second child during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May. They shared in August that they were expecting a baby girl.

Holker and Boss met while they were on season seven of So You Think You Can Dance in 2010. They tied the knot in 2013 in Paso Robles, California.

See more in the video below.

