Allison Holker is making new memories with her children as they continue life without their father, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

Over the weekend, the former So You Think You Can Dance star took to Instagram to share several photos of her bonding with two of her three children, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3, on a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood. The photos feature Maddox and Zaia beaming as they explore Super Nintendo World and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

"Beautiful memories being created ❤️," Holker captioned the gallery, echoing a similar post she made last month that included Weslie, 14, her eldest daughter with Boss.

"Creating memories full of love. Grateful for these days," Holker captioned her April 13 photo carousel featuring photos of her three kids playing in the snow.

Boss died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022. He was 40.

The late dancer's affairs were only recently finalized, with Holker being granted half of her husband's artistic earnings. Documents obtained by ET confirm Holker was granted her request for the Spousal Property Petition by a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, which was filed earlier this year. The documents state that Holker is Boss' surviving spouse and that she will be granted "property passing" rights. It is also noted that "no administration of it is necessary."

The documents also confirm that the former Ellen DeGeneres Show producer died without a will. Holker will now possess half of Boss' interest in 100 percent of all shares of Stephen Boss Productions, Inc. Boss also had a Goldman Sachs investment account, royalties from GEP Talent Services, Disney Worldwide Services, Inc., SAG/AFTRA and Cast and Crew Production Services, all of which his widow is granted half.

California law says that surviving spouses are entitled to half their spouse's joint estate, but the surviving husband or wife still has to file the petition to prove they are the spouse of the deceased.

Holker spoke out for the first time after Boss' death in February, sharing a message to her fans on social media.

"I just wanna say thank you for all of the love and support you guys have sent to me and my family this time. It has been very challenging and emotional but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments in different ways Stephen impacted your life, and it’s brought us so much hope and inspiration," she said. "He was someone who was just beautiful. He lived his life from love and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people."

She continued, "It's going to feel a little bit different. But we know that that’s our purpose. And we’ll still do that to this day, and hope that we can remember the feeling that he gave us and remember that we can still move from there."

The same month, a host of 500 family and friends came together for a Celebration of Life ceremony in honor of Boss in Los Angeles.

In the months since, Holker has shared various moments with her children on social media, documenting their healing journey. Earlier this month, she posted a series of pictures from her younger children's first Easter without their father.

"HAPPY EASTER from my babies 🐰🐥," she captioned the sweet series of pics.

