Allison Holker is returning to a show that played a part in her and late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss' love story!

On Tuesday, Fox announced the season 18 return of So You Think You Can Dance on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Holker is joining the judges' table alongside Dancing With the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy, veteran judge Nigel Lythgoe and guest judge Comfort Fedoke. Returning to host the beloved dance competition series is Cat Deeley.

Fox

Chmerkovskiy is making his debut on SYTYCD after years of competing on Dancing With the Stars and going on to become a choreographer for the series. Holker, who also worked on DWTS as a professional dancer for four seasons, made her debut on SYTYCD during season two -- where she appeared alongside her late husband, tWitch.

Allison and tWitch each competed on the All-Star season of SYTYCD. Boss -- who died in 2022 -- also served as a judge during the show's turbulent 17th season.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

According to a press release, "Each week, contestants will compete in new, intense dance challenges that will give them a real taste of the career, from performing in a music video or a football halftime show to going toe-to-toe on stage with a Broadway performer. In the end, it will be up to the judges to decide their fate. Eliminations will take place weekly, with the top 3 finalists competing in the season’s spectacular finale, but only one will win the $100,000 grand prize and the highly coveted title of So You Think You Can Dance champion."

As for what fans can expect, "This season will also debut new storytelling elements to further capture the authentic ups and downs experienced by professional dancers. For the first time ever, in addition to the big spectacle dance numbers that So You Think You Can Dance has long been famous for, viewers will get a documentary-style inside look at the contestants’ dynamics, following them throughout the competition as they go through their personal and competitive journeys, including the daily struggles, new relationships, personality clashes and more."

Season 17 of SYTYCD was rocked by judge, Matthew Morrison's exit, after he was fired following allegations that he sent flirty text messages to a contestant. The Glee star was replaced at the judges' table by Leah Remini.

So You Think You Can Dance premieres March 4 on Fox, and will stream on Hulu the next day.

