Allison Holker is sharing wise words on moving forward with grief ahead of the anniversary of her late husband's death.

On Sunday, the So You Think You Can Dance alum reflected on her different journey with grief since the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss last December. The dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show star died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022, at age 40.

"Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date," Holker captioned a set of professional photos. "Keep believing and keep dancing through."

The post was met with more words of wisdom from friends and fans alike, including Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who commented, "Grief is love and it never ends but it will shape shift to new happier seasons. Sending so much love ♥️."

Another user wrote, "From a fellow Widow, I'm so proud of you for choosing to be happy. It's not an easy choice, and often you feel so much guilt for being happy, but you deserve to be happy."

Holker's post comes a few months after the dancer put her 4,600-square-foot home in Encino, California, that she shared with her late husband up for sale.

In October, Holker listed the farmhouse-style luxury abode with Sotheby's International Realty for $3.795 million. She and Boss bought the home in 2019, and lived there with their children -- Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, Zaia, 3. The couple crafted and decked out the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home as a family residence and shared the progress and remodel with fans on social media for a sponsored redesign project with Pottery Barn in 2021.

Holker and Boss originally bought the house -- which was just built in 2018 -- for $2.7 million.

Meanwhile, Holker and her children recently purchased a two-story, 5,800-square-foot home in Studio City, California, according to Robb Report. She reportedly paid $5 million for the new home.

A month before news of their move hit, Holker and the couple's children paid tribute to Boss on what would have been his 41st birthday. Holker took to her Instagram to share photos of the family's visit to the gravesite of the late star.

"We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds, carrying us, guiding us and lifting us," she captioned the carousel.

"We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day," she added. "Happy birthday, my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!"

