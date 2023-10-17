Allison Holker is moving on from her house in Encino, California, and listing the farmhouse style luxury abode for $3.795 million.

Holker shared the 4,600-square-foot home with her late husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who died by suicide in December at age 40.

Holker and Boss bought the home in 2019, and lived their with their children -- Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, Zaia, 3 -- and teamed up with Pottery Barn for a sponsored redesign project in 2021.

The couple crafted and decked out the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home as a family residence, and shared the progress and remodel with fans on social media.

The home -- listed by Sotheby's International Realty -- is described as having "an open floorplan that is flooded with natural light, creating a bright and inviting atmosphere throughout. Situated on a large corner lot, this home is meticulously hedged to provide utmost privacy and tranquility."

Holker and Boss originally bought the house -- which was just built in 2018 -- for $2.7 million.

Meanwhile, Holker and her children recently purchased a two-story, 5,800-square foot home in Studio City, California, according to Robb Report. The So You Think You Can Dance star reportedly paid $5 million for the new home.

News of the sale comes just less than a month after Holker and her children paid tribute to Boss on what would have been his 41st birthday. Holker took to her Instagram to share photos of the family's visit to the gravesite of the late star -- who died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022.

"We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds, carrying us, guiding us and lifting us," she captioned the carousel.

"We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day," she added. "Happy birthday, my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!"

