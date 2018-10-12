No, Alyssa Milano wasn't casting a spell during that viral moment of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings -- but she did have a lot on her mind.

"Everything was going through my mind. I really ran the gamut of emotions, from feeling hopeful, from [feeling] proud of Dr. [Christine Blasey] Ford and survivors everywhere, to absolute rage and anger," the actress told ET's Lauren Zima at Variety's Power of Women: Los Angeles event, presented by Lifetime, with Audi and Moroccan Oil, on Friday. "I was trying to use the Force."

It was a much more Milano-centered reference about her Charmed days that earned the internet's attention two weeks ago, when ET's Meredith B. Kile tweeted, "I never wished so hard that Alyssa Milano was a real witch."

"I saw that, that was awesome!" Milano said of the tweet, which has garnered over 180,000 likes and 37,000 retweets.

I've never wished so hard that Alyssa Milano was a real witch. pic.twitter.com/Oqaw7210eq — Meredith B. Kile (@em_bee_kay) September 27, 2018

That Sept. 27 Supreme Court Senate hearing saw Kavanaugh and Ford testifying on Capitol Hill, after Ford came forward accusing Kavanaugh of sexual and physical assault stemming from an alleged incident in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations and was confirmed by a 51-49 Senate vote on Saturday.

Now, Milano is focusing her attention on new challenges. "I have moved on," said the actress, who revealed her own sexual assault last month in a tweet supporting Dr. Ford. "I think that we really have to focus on the elections coming up on Nov. 6, and turn whatever anger we have inside, whatever frustration, whatever rage we have, to get everyone to turn up to the polls and vote candidates in that are going to respect women."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

With less than four weeks before the election, celebrities have been using their platforms to encourage fans to head to the polls -- including the previously apolitical Taylor Swift.

Swift, who threw her support behind Democrats in an Instagram post to fans earlier this week, also used one of her acceptance speeches at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday to urge viewers to vote.

The 24 hours following Swift's post saw an exponential increase in voter registration across the country, with numbers only growing since then. See more on stars getting political in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alyssa Milano, Chelsea Handler & More Stars React to Brett Kavanaugh's Confirmation As Supreme Court Justice

Alyssa Milano, Sarah Hyland and More Stars React to Christine Blasey Ford Testifying Against Brett Kavanaugh

Alyssa Milano Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted as a Teen and Shares Why She Never Reported It

Related Gallery