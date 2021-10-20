Alyssa Milano Says She Was Arrested at Voting Rights Demonstration Outside White House
Alyssa Milano Shares Update on Uncle After His Heart Attack and …
Rita Moreno Reflects on Her Hollywood Legacy (Exclusive)
Gayle King Reveals She’s Still Testing Out Grandma Names (Exclus…
Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy Is Obsessed With a Word Near and Dea…
Jenna Dewan Talks Being a Mom of Two and Planning Her Wedding to…
'The Blacklist' Season 8 Bloopers: James Spader and His Co-Stars…
Emmys 2021: All the Must-See Moments You Missed
Tayshia Adams Teases Michelle as ‘Bachelorette’ and Messy 'Bache…
Billy Porter ‘Humbled’ After Being Honored for Raising HIV Aware…
Saweetie Says She Wore Her Airport Outfit to Perform at iHeartRa…
H.E.R. Reacts to Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Likely Ending S…
Britney Spears' Dad Responds to Conservatorship Suspension
Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Hearing Preview, Jesse Palmer Na…
Britney Spears’ Attorney Mathew Rosengart Explains Jamie Spears’…
Britney Spears' Father Jamie Suspended as Conservator After Bomb…
Britney Spears' Dad Suspended From Conservatorship: What's Next?
Veterans & Their Caretakers Get Ultimate Comic Book Treatment in…
‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Delayed Again Amid 'Ongoing Health Iss…
'90 Day Fiancé': Ceasar Says He's 'Friends’ With Drake (Exclusiv…
Alyssa Milano says she was arrested on Tuesday for protesting outside of the White House. The 48-year-old actress and activist posted about her arrest on Instagram, saying she was speaking out in favor of a mandate to protect voting rights while protesting with People For the American Way.
"I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights. Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote," Milano captioned a photo of herself standing outside of the White House, holding up a sign that reads, "Save Our Democracy. Pass the Freedom to Vote Act."
Milano is a board member for People For the American Way, and prior to her arrest, she spoke on the organization's Twitter page about why protesting was important to her.
"I am going to risk arrest today because there, in the last year, has been 425 bills that have been introduced to restrict voting rights," she said in the clip. "So I'm going to demand that our president do everything in his power to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, The John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the DC Statehood Act."
According to People For the American Way, 25 activists were arrested at the protest, including Milano.
Milano has always focused on political activism. In September 2020, she spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier about an event, Prom at the Polls, she was hosting to encourage young people to vote.
"I've been doing this for 20 years, you know, where I campaigned for different candidates and it's always an issue," she told ET at the time.
RELATED CONTENT:
Alyssa Milano Says Uncle Needs Open Heart Surgery Amid Recovery
Alyssa Milano Shares Positive Update on Her Uncle After Their Crash
Alyssa Milano Gets Candid About COVID-19 Recovery & Political Activism
Related Gallery