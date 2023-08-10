Another day, another summertime slay for Amal Clooney!

The human rights attorney is no stranger to gracing red carpets in elegant pieces by some of the biggest designers -- and the style doesn't stop during a casual outing in Lake Como, Italy.

Earlier this week, Mrs. Clooney was spotted strolling in Italy -- where she and her husband, George Clooney, reside during the summer months. For the casual outing, the 45-year-old barrister wore a pair of green-and-turquoise Missoni shorts and an aqua paneled sheer-sleeved cropped shirt. To complete her la dolce vita style moment, Amal wore a pair of tan sandals and a matching oversized floppy sunhat.

SplashNews

Amal's daytime outing comes just a few weeks after she was spotted out with her husband during a chic date night at Gatto Nero in Lake Como. For the occasion, the mother of two dressed things up in a silver metallic gown with spaghetti straps and a low neckline. For his part, George was handsome in a relaxed deep gray suit with a button-up shirt underneath.

The Clooneys and their 6-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, are often seen out and hosting people in Lake Como. The town is where the couple tied the knot in 2014, and also where the Oscar-winning actor purchased a villa in 2002.

When it comes to her outfits, it's not just fashion critics who approve of Amal's style statements.

In October, George dished about his wife's fashion, telling ET, "She has pretty nice taste. She really does."

For more of Amal's style moments, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amal Clooney Wears Standout Look While on Date With Husband George

Amal Clooney Dresses Up for Date Night With George Clooney in Italy

George and Amal Clooney Make Prince's Trust Awards a Family Affair

George and Amal Clooney on Their Kids’ 'Filthy' Jokes! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery