Amal Clooney Wears Standout Summer Style While on Dinner Date With Husband George in Lake Como
George Clooney Praises Wife Amal's Good Taste in Fashion (Exclus…
'90 Day Fiancé's Latest Spinoff ‘90 Day: The Last Resort' Teaser…
'RHOC's Heather Dubrow Reflects on 'Very Tough' Season 17 That L…
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56: Inside the Irish Singer's Troubled L…
'Sister Wives': Robyn 'Struggles' With Living Monogamously With …
Why Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay's ‘Devastated’ Amid …
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
Sinéad O'Connor Shared Heartbreaking Message About Son's Suicide…
Sinéad O'Connor, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Singer, Dead at 56
Megan Fox Defends See-Through Dress She Wore to Dinner With MGK …
Ryan Gosling's Awkward Interaction With Simu Liu at 'Barbie' Pre…
Watch This 72-Year-Old Grandma Freak Out Over Taylor Swift & Mic…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
‘Barbie’: How Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera's Kids Reacted to…
Khloé Kardashian Says She's Struggling to Bond With Her Son
Beyoncé Beams Over Blue Ivy's Onstage Performance During 'Renais…
'Love Is Blind's Jackie Shares Update on Her Future With Josh Af…
Kylie Jenner Reveals She Got a Boob Job Years After Denying It
Johnny Depp Plans to Donate Amber Heard's $1 Million Settlement …
Amal Clooney is looking chic this summer! On Thursday, the 45-year-old human rights lawyer stepped out for a date night with her husband, George Clooney, and a perfect style for the outing.
Amal stunned in a shiny silver gown, which featured spaghetti straps and a low neckline. Her husband was just as striking for their night out at Gatto Nero in Lake Como, Italy, wearing a gray suit and a black button up.
The pair was photographed leaving the restaurant, both smiling as they made their way outside.
The Clooneys, who tied the knot in 2014, are often out and about in Lake Como, the location of the lakefront villa the actor purchased in 2002.
During one such outing earlier this month, Amal opted for a white gown with a thigh-high slit while George stuck to his signature look of a suit and button up, sans tie.
George hasn't been shy about dolling out praise of Amal's style. In fact, when ET spoke with him in October, he gushed over it, saying, "She has pretty nice taste. She really does."
Two months later, ET spoke with George again, and this time he gushed over his and Amal's 6-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
"We just totally raised nice kids who care about people and put other people ahead of themselves," the proud dad said. "It's the same thing we were both raised with, which was, 'To whom a lot is given, a lot is expected.' So we're going to expect a lot of our children."
RELATED CONTENT:
Amal Clooney Dresses Up for Date Night With George Clooney in Italy
George and Amal Clooney Make Prince's Trust Awards a Family Affair
Jennifer Aniston Recalls Visiting the Clooneys With Adam Sandler
Related Gallery