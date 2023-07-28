Amal Clooney is looking chic this summer! On Thursday, the 45-year-old human rights lawyer stepped out for a date night with her husband, George Clooney, and a perfect style for the outing.

Amal stunned in a shiny silver gown, which featured spaghetti straps and a low neckline. Her husband was just as striking for their night out at Gatto Nero in Lake Como, Italy, wearing a gray suit and a black button up.

The pair was photographed leaving the restaurant, both smiling as they made their way outside.

SplashNews

SplashNews

The Clooneys, who tied the knot in 2014, are often out and about in Lake Como, the location of the lakefront villa the actor purchased in 2002.

During one such outing earlier this month, Amal opted for a white gown with a thigh-high slit while George stuck to his signature look of a suit and button up, sans tie.

George hasn't been shy about dolling out praise of Amal's style. In fact, when ET spoke with him in October, he gushed over it, saying, "She has pretty nice taste. She really does."

Two months later, ET spoke with George again, and this time he gushed over his and Amal's 6-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

"We just totally raised nice kids who care about people and put other people ahead of themselves," the proud dad said. "It's the same thing we were both raised with, which was, 'To whom a lot is given, a lot is expected.' So we're going to expect a lot of our children."

RELATED CONTENT:

George and Amal Clooney on Their Kids’ 'Filthy' Jokes! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Amal Clooney Dresses Up for Date Night With George Clooney in Italy

George and Amal Clooney Make Prince's Trust Awards a Family Affair

Jennifer Aniston Recalls Visiting the Clooneys With Adam Sandler

Related Gallery