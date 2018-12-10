Amal Clooney Is Radiant in Red at Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony
Amal Clooney rocked red in the most elegant way.
The human rights lawyer attended the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on Monday.
She radiated in red via a tweed belted top, matching floaty midi skirt and suede nude pumps, finished off with her signature waves. The Lebanese-British barrister is always outfit goals, especially when it comes to elegant, polished ensembles. We love this timeless silhouette for work.
The humanitarian was recently honored as the 2018 Global Citizen of the Year at the United Nations Correspondents Association Awards. Clooney wowed in a billowy, pleated navy blue-and-white J. Mendel gown for the event, accompanied by husband George who looked dapper in a classic suit and bow tie.
For more on the Clooneys, see below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Amal Clooney Slams Donald Trump During Pointed UN Speech
Amal Clooney Is Sheer Perfection With George and His Parents at NYC Event
Amal Clooney Is a Gorgeous Lady in Red Ahead of U.N. Event