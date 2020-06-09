Amanda Bynes Raps to A$AP Rocky's 'Forever' in Instagram Video

Amanda Bynes might be looking to kickstart her rap career. The 34-year-old former child star-turned fashion student took to Instagram late Monday night to share a rare video.

In the clip, Bynes is wearing a grey collared shirt with her dark hair down, showing off her septum piercing and heart face tattoo.

Without any explanation, she raps a verse of A$AP Rocky's "Forever" while holding the camera.

Some of the lyrics include, "In love with my b**ch 'cause she bi | My ice like the stars, I tell that b**ch, 'Cover your eyes 'cause smoking' with me, you go blind.'"

Bynes captioned her post, "Shout out to a$ap rocky."

Back in late May, Bynes gave her fans a life update, revealing that she's back at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, working on her Bachelor's degree. She added that she'd spent the last two months in treatment to help with her social anxiety, which caused her to drop out of school.

She also noted that she's in "transitional living" and continuing therapy during the week. Bynes said at the time that she's "Still engaged to the love of my life Paul."

