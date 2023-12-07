Amanda Kloots is opening up about how she feels about dating three years after the death of her husband, Nick Cordero.

Talking with ET's Denny Directo from the carpet of the Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic special, the 41-year-old dancer and fitness instructor hinted at finding love again in the next year.

"I know you just spoke about dating again and your dating life on The Talk so I'm curious. What does this next era look like for Amanda Kloots?" Directo asked the TV host.

"Oh, this is like my Taylor Swift Era?" Kloots joked. "I don't know, is it... I don't know -- tall dark and handsome era?"

"You're trying to find your Travis Kelce?" Directo responded playfully.

"Yeah, it's my Travis Kelce era," the mom to 4-year-old Elvis said before asking if Directo could "be a matchmaker" for her.

Kloots has only recently started to discuss the possibility of dating again after her husband's untimely death.

Cordero died in July 2020 due to complications from the coronavirus after a three-month hospitalization. The Broadway star, who married Kloots in 2017 before they welcomed their son, Elvis, in 2019, was 41 years old.

As for how she and Elvis plan to spend their holidays this year, Kloots -- an Ohio native -- told ET that they are planning to spend their Christmas in California.

"We are going up to Napa with my whole family and I'm gonna be teaching fitness," the star of Fit For Christmas said. "We're gonna be at a beautiful resort and just gonna have a Napa holiday."

Kloots recently spoke with ET exclusively about how she has dreamt of her late husband and how Elvis reminds her greatly of Cordero.

"There are times where Elvis is in his playroom playing the drums and then he'll tell me to play the drums and he gets on his guitar and he’s playing his little kids guitar," she said.

"It's bonkers just the way his legs are, just the way his head nods. I mean, everything -- I’m just like, 'Wow, you are your dad for sure,'" she said.

RELATED CONTENT: