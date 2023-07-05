Amanda Kloots is honoring her late husband, Nick Cordero, three years after his death. Kloots took to Instagram on Wednesday to share what she loved and admired most about the Broadway star and highlight the impact his life made on those that knew him best.

"Three years ago today Nick passed away. Though he’s not with us anymore I feel, and I know other people that knew him feel, that his spirit lives on in the biggest way. He made such an impact on everyone he met, especially those he loved," Kloots wrote alongside a photo montage of her late husband and their family.

Cordero died in July 2020 due to complications from the coronavirus after a three-month hospitalization. The Broadway star, who married Kloots in 2017 before they welcomed their son, Elvis, in 2019, was 41 years old.

To honor Cordero's legacy, Kloots asked close friends and family members to share a small message that shed light on what they loved most about him.

See the list of quotes that Kloots shared below.

“He made you feel like you were the only person in the room.”

“He lived with an open heart and spread love to everyone he met.”

“He was fearless when it came to pursuing his dreams.”

“He had the heart of a giant.”

“He was full of advice, whether it was asked for or not.”

“His presence brought peace. You felt better when he was around.”

“Nick was everyone’s biggest cheerleader. Being in his presence inspired you to want to dig deeper to be a better person, friend and artist.”

Getting candid about her grieving process, Kloots said, "I was reminded by a dear friend that three years really isn’t a lot of time. I need to allow myself grace. Why is that so hard, allowing grace into our life? But he was right. Is right. I miss Nick more than anything in the entire world."

The Talk host went on to share what she herself loved the most about her late husband. "What I loved most is how he made me feel safe in his arms, and always loved. That’s a very special thing to give to someone. He was a special man with the biggest heart," Kloots noted.

She concluded her heartfelt message, "I love you honey. Always."

In April, ET spoke with Kloots about her connection to her late husband and the messages she's received from him in her dreams.

"I've only had three dreams of Nick since he passed, but they’ve been the most beautiful, wonderful, heartwarming dreams that, when I wake up, I feel like they really happened," she said at the time.

Every time, Kloots has gotten a message. "He always tells me in the dream that he’s right beside me all the time," Kloots shared.

Amanda Kloots Recalls Emotional Reaction to Watching Nick Cordero in 'Broadway Rising'(Exclusive)



