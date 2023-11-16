Dick Van Dyke is celebrating a milestone birthday this year, and CBS is honoring the iconic performer with a birthday bash he'll never forget!

On Thursday, the network unveiled its upcoming special, Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, an entertainment special honoring and celebrating the legendary career of the beloved actor and performer for his 98th birthday. The extravaganza will air on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ on Thursday, Dec. 21, several days after the Mary Poppins actor celebrates his big day on Dec. 13.

"I started with CBS under contract in 1955 with the CBS morning show, then The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis Murder," said Van Dyke in a statement. "I've been with the CBS family for almost 70 years, and I couldn't be prouder. I'm incredibly honored that CBS will be throwing a 98th birthday special for me. Can't wait to be part of the show!"

As the special's press release gushes, the GRAMMY, Emmy and Tony Award winner is "one of the most beloved and legendary stars. He has inspired generations of performers and will be honored for his incredible contributions to the arts and entertainment."

98 Years of Magic will travel back in time to the iconic set of The Dick Van Dyke Show and feature dazzling music and dance spectacles, heartfelt performances, special guests and a magical holiday number. The two-hour tribute event will also showcase songs and archival footage from the best of his nearly full-century career, including Bye Bye Birdie, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and more.

Van Dyke and his wife, Arlene Silver, will produce along with White Label Productions. Craig and Clara Plestis of Smart Dog Media will serve as executive producers alongside Deena Katz, who will cast and executive produce. Ashley Edens serves as the special's showrunner.

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic will air on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ on Thursday, Dec. 21. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to steam live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

