Dick Van Dyke enjoyed a sweet moment of nostalgia on Monday as he shared a Disneyland day with his wife, Arlene Silver. The 97-year-old acting legend was serenaded by the Dapper Dans barbershop quartet with a performance of the Mary Poppins classic, "Jolly Holiday," on Main Street U.S.A. at the Happiest Place on Earth.

Van Dyke famously played the beloved chimney sweep, Bert, in the film opposite Julie Andrews' titular nanny.

In a video shared on social media, Van Dyke can be seen wearing a pale blue sweater as he sits in a wheelchair to happily take in the performance. At the end of the clip, he shares a candid behind-the-scenes story from the 1964 film with the singers.

Noting that he recorded the song nearly 60 years ago, Van Dyke adds: "You know, Julie sang, like, a little sharp, on top of the note, and I just went crazy. I'm flat most of the time. I had such trouble staying with her. She was always just a little bit sharp."

In another video shared on social media, Van Dyke and Silver can be seen standing together and happily waving to fans from a balcony.

The trip down memory lane came just one day after Andrews' 88th birthday.

Mary Poppins, lobbycard, from left: Dick Van Dyke, Julie Andrews, 1964. - LMPC via Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke speaks with ET at the red carpet premiere of 'Mary Poppins Returns' in Los Angeles on Nov. 29, 2018 - Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Van Dyke appears to be all healed up after a March car crash left him "sore all over" with minor injuries.

"The airbags did not deploy so I just had a face plant right in the steering wheel and it just made me a little dumber," he quipped at the time of the accident.

Keeping his signature sense of humor, Van Dyke added, "I’m doing OK. I’m 97, all my friends are dead."

Before that, the comedy icon shocked audiences in February with an appearance as "The Gnome" on the season 9 premiere of The Masked Singer.

Michael Becker/Fox

The performer beamed as he introduced himself to the crowd and the judges, and Nicole Scherzinger couldn't help but burst into tears at the reveal.

"I love you so much. We love you. The whole world loves you so much," Scherzinger said, sobbing with tears of joy. "It's an honor to have you on our show. Like, I can't -- I can't believe you're here! I gotta-- I'm trying to play it cool, but-- and you look so gorgeous! You look so handsome!"

"You are one of the reasons why I got into comedy," Ken Jeong added in awe. "You are comedy."

"You're our childhood," Scherzinger added, still crying.

After the unmasking, the Mary Poppins star bid farewell with a performance of "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" and showed off his dance moves to the amazement of everyone in the audience.

See the moment in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT: