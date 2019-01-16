Talk about a family reunion!

On Tuesday, Pierce Brosnan got a happy surprise at the airport in Geneva, Switzerland. The 65-year-old actor spotted his former onscreen daughter, Amanda Seyfried, and fellow actor, Hugh Jackman.

Both guys played Seyfried's father in separate movies; Brosnan as one of the three possible candidates for her biological dad in Mamma Mia! and Jackman, 50, as her adoptive father in Les Miserables.

The trio opted to pose for a pic, with Brosnan sporting an all-black look, Jackman wearing a hoodie and T-shirt, and Seyfried, 33, smiling in light jeans, a black shirt, combat boots and a red scarf.

"So there I am sitting in the airport lounge at Genva airport and who should walk into my day but Amanda and Hugh ...love you both and all the work that you do ❤️safe travels," Brosnan captioned the sweet snap.

Jackman also shared the photo, quipping, "Our daughter."

Though Les Miserables came out in 2012, this pic is just the start of callbacks to the movie musical! Back in November, Jackman announced that he's heading out on tour and plans to sing songs from Les Mis, The Greatest Showman and more.

"It's sort of like I'm on the back nine of my life now and this is about the front nine. The best parts of the front nine," he said on Today at the time. "So I'm going to sing stuff from The Greatest Showman, from Les Mis, from stuff I've done on Broadway, Boy From Oz, or stuff that I auditioned for that I didn't get cast for."

Watch the video below for more on the tour, which is set to kick off in Hamburg, Germany, in May.

