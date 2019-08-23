Amanda Seyfried is all about family!

For Throwback Thursday, the 32-year-old actress posted a photo from the day her daughter was born on Instagram. The image shows Seyfried breastfeeding her now 2-year-old daughter, as her older sister, Jennifer, sits aside her on the hospital bed.

She captioned the post, "#tbt with sister on my favorite day."

In 2018, the Mamma Mia! star was nine months pregnant with her first child when she expressed to ET that she "definitely want[s] more babies" with her 43-year-old husband, Thomas Sadoski.

“I feel more empowered,“ Seyfried also told ET about being a mom. "Like, I’ll say no, I can’t do that press trip, because I’m spending time with my daughter. ‘Oh, you want my top off for that part? How about we scrap that sex scene altogether? And no, I’m not wearing those thongs!’”

Sadoski also revealed that he was still learning the ropes as a new father to their child.

He added, "I'm trying to learn as much as I possibly can and do whatever that needs to be done. Stay out of the way and not screw up too much."

Hear more from Seyfried talking about motherhood below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Milo Ventimiglia Addresses Studio Telling Him He’s ‘Too Old’ to Play Batman (Exclusive)

Star Sightings: Amanda Seyfried Surprises Fans With Puppy Love, Awkwafina Hosts a Pool Party & More!

Amanda Seyfried Is Down To Do a Duet With Taylor Swift After 'Mean' Cover (Exclusive)

Related Gallery