Amanda Seyfried Wears Striking Red Tulle Ball Gown at the 2021 Oscars

Amanda Seyfried is a stunner! The 35-year-old actress looked spectacular in a red ball gown at the 2021 Oscars. The first-time Academy Award nominee arrived at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday to attend the annual awards ceremony.

Seyfried -- who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Mank -- turned heads in a striking hibiscus red strapless tulle dress, customized from the Giorgio Armani Privé spring/summer 2021 collection. The dramatic gown features a deep V-shaped neckline and a stunning, voluminous full skirt. She accessorized with Forevermark jewelry. For glam, the actress chose a deep red lip to coordinate with her dress, in addition to an Old Hollywood-style hairdo.

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Shortly after nominations were announced, Seyfried expressed her excitement over the honor.

"Working with David Fincher on Mank has been the highlight of my career, and being recognized by the Academy for an experience that brought me this much joy and fulfillment feels surreal," Seyfried said. "I won’t be able to thank David enough for trusting me with this role and for the honor of reintroducing the world to the Marion Davies that I’ve come to know. To get to study this brilliant, humble woman and help restore her legacy has been a true privilege. Congratulations to David, Gary, and the whole cast and crew of Mank today -- your brilliance has not gone unnoticed and I am humbled to share this recognition with you."

The star last attended the Academy Awards in 2013, where she wore a gorgeous Alexander McQueen look.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

