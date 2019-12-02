It's not too late to get shopping in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale!

With Black Friday behind us, the e-tailer's Cyber Monday deals will have you "needing" everything from a video doorbell, to a new smart TV, Apple airpods and wireless noise-cancelling headphones. All of the top brands have products on offer, including Apple, Clarisonic, Reebok and KitchenAid. There's also a ton of great deals on fashion and beauty.

If you can't justify snapping up the Cyber Week deals for yourself, give that credit card a work out in the sale while getting ahead with your holiday shopping.

See below for ET Style's picks of the best discounts on products you should buy in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

Thickened Down Jacket Orolay Amazon Thickened Down Jacket Orolay The Orolay down jacket that went viral last year is on sale. Get yours for 30% off by selecting the coupon. REGULARLY $139.99 $97.99 at Amazon

PRO Palette 3 Eyeshadow Kit LORAC Amazon PRO Palette 3 Eyeshadow Kit LORAC A neutral eyeshadow palette you can use everyday. Plus, it comes with a primer! REGULARLY $44 $26.40 at Amazon

High Waist Workout Yoga Leggings Mint Lilac Amazon High Waist Workout Yoga Leggings Mint Lilac Save on Amazon Brand apparel, such as these $13 leggings with a high-waist tummy control waistband. REGULARLY $19.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Lash Enhancing Serum GrandeLASH-MD Amazon Lash Enhancing Serum GrandeLASH-MD This cult favorite lash enhancing serum is 30% off. REGULARLY $65 $45.50 at Amazon

One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon With more than 13,000 reviews and a nearly 4.5-star rating, the Revlon Hot Air Brush does it all -- blow-dries, volumizes and smooths. REGULARLY $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses Ray-Ban Amazon RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses Ray-Ban These hexagonal shades are equally cool and classic. REGULARLY $168 $117.60 at Amazon

Pop Quiz Classic Backpack Herschel Amazon Pop Quiz Classic Backpack Herschel Take up to 35% off Herschel accessories, including their famous backpacks. REGULARLY $75.02 $49.99 at Amazon

Cali Suede Sneakers Puma Amazon Cali Suede Sneakers Puma These platform sneakers give height and comfort. Save up to 40% off on Puma. REGULARLY $80 $59.99 at Amazon

Wedgie Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon Wedgie Skinny Jeans Levi's From Wedgie fits to the timeless 501 jeans, Levi's denim is up to 40% off. REGULARLY $69.50 $38.97 at Amazon

Charged Impulse Mojave Dawn Running Shoe Apex Under Armour Amazon Charged Impulse Mojave Dawn Running Shoe Apex Under Armour Enjoy up to 40% off Under Armour athletic apparel and shoes. REGULARLY $75 $52.50 at Amazon

Charcoal Balancing Mask Belei Amazon Charcoal Balancing Mask Belei Simple and affordable, Amazon's Belei skincare offers everything from masks to serums. REGULARLY $18 $9.99 at Amazon

QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Bose Amazon QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Bose Receive 20% off the coveted Bose noise-cancelling headphones. Perfect as a gift or for yourself (it'll become a travel essential this holiday season). REGULARLY $349 $279 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick Bundle With Echo Dot Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Bundle With Echo Dot Amazon We love bundles! This Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot set is 53% off. REGULARLY $89.98 $41.99 at Amazon

We're also excited about these deals:

Fashion

• Take up to 50% off men's and women's clothing from Amazon Brands such as Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual and The Drop

• Take up to 50% off select Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses

• Take up to 40% off jeans from AG, Hudson, Levi's and more

• Take up to 40% off Champion, New Balance, Puma, Under Armour and other athletic apparel

• Take up to 35% off Adidas and Reebok shoes, clothing and accessories

• Take up to 35% off Herschel backpacks, wallets, hip packs and more

• Take up to 35% off ugly Christmas sweaters

• Take up to 30% off Calvin Klein underwear

Beauty

• Take up to 45% off Philips Sonicare appliances and brush heads

• Take up to 40% off professional and luxury beauty skincare, cosmetics, fragrance, hair products and more

• Take up to 40% off soothing Aquaphor, Nivea and Eucerin products

• Take up to 33% off select luxury beauty devices and accessories

Electronics and Home Accessories

• Save on headphones from Bose, Sony and more top brands

• Save on Samsung, Sony and LG TVs

• Take up to 45% off streaming devices and accessories

• Take up to 35% off select Vitamix products

• Take $70 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro (now $179)

• Take $25 off the new Echo Dot with Clock (now $34.99)

See our sister sites for more Cyber Monday tech deals, Cyber Monday gaming deals, Cyber Monday kitchen deals and Cyber Monday Rachael Ray deals.

