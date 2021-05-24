Memorial Day is just a week away and as the temperatures rise, we're spending a lot more time outside. Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals is delivering all sorts of discounts on sneakers!

Right now, you can find loads of discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names including Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Reebok and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw white sneakers on with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at this Amazon sale, but there's a lot more to explore.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals: electronics including the Firetablet, Echo Dot and Kindle, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, leggings, kids/baby gear, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals deliver huge discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best sneaker deals from Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals.

Superga 2790 Acotw Amazon Superga 2790 Acotw Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. These chunky sneakers also come in three different colors. $45 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker The Adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are made for the tennis court but look good on and off the court. The signature stripes are perforated in the leather shoe to mirror iconic tennis styles. $56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85) Buy Now

Vionic Calina Amazon Vionic Calina Make a statement in these buttery-soft leather casual sneakers from Vionic. $39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker Amazon Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker You don't have to wear heels to be pretty in pink. Shop now to get these Reebok classics for up to 53% off the original price. $35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

