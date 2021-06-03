Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Sneakers from Adidas, Skechers, Nike & More
Summer is almost here and as the temperatures rise, we're spending a lot more time outside. That means new sneakers for some. Amazon's Prime Day is set to start June 21, but we're already seeing markdowns on athletic shoes! Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals is delivering all sorts of discounts on sneakers!
Right now, you can find loads of discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names including Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Reebok and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw white sneakers on with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals, but there's a lot more to explore.
We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Fire tablet, Echo Dot and Kindle, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, leggings, kids/baby gear, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.
As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with Alexa as you have in the past. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the shopping fun.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for a Prime Day Deal on sneakers below.
