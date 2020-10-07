Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up to 60% on Sneakers

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

We shopped this massive fall sale event for you and rounded up our picks from brand names including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and more.

If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or are a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, the Amazon Fall Sale has tons of options to shop.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelryloungewear, tie dye, kids shoes and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best sneakers from Amazon's Fall Sale.

Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe Adidas Amazon Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe Adidas These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 40% off the retail price. REGULARLY $140 $85.24 at Amazon

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney REGULARLY $230 Starting at $149.99

Women’s Caliber 440 Steve Madden Amazon Women’s Caliber 440 Steve Madden REGULARLY $91.95 $66.09 at Amazon

KINOA Floral Sneaker Flexi Amazon KINOA Floral Sneaker Flexi $37.74 at Amazon

