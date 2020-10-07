Shopping

Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up to 60% on Sneakers

By Marisa Runyon‍
Amazon Best Sneaker Deals
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

We shopped this massive fall sale event for you and rounded up our picks from brand names including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and more. 

If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or are a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, the Amazon Fall Sale has tons of options to shop. 

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelryloungeweartie dyekids shoes and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best sneakers from Amazon's Fall Sale

Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker
ECCO
ECCO Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker
ECCO
REGULARLY $109.95

ASICS Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
ASICS
ASICS women's walking shoe black and white
Amazon
ASICS Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
ASICS

Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Puma
PUMA Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Puma
REGULARLY $55

Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas

These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 40% off the retail price. 

REGULARLY $140

Women's Low-Top Trainers
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Women's Low-Top Trainers
Amazon
Women's Low-Top Trainers
Cole Haan
REGULARLY $150

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Amazon
Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney
REGULARLY $230

Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Soludos
Soludos Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Amazon
Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Soludos

Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Superga
Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Amazon
Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Superga

Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Saucony
Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Saucony
REGULARLY $150

Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas
Women's Superstar Sneaker
Amazon
Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas
REGULARLY $80

Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
Reebok
Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
Amazon
Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
Reebok
REGULARLY $90

Women’s Caliber 440
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Women’s Caliber 440
Amazon
Women’s Caliber 440
Steve Madden
REGULARLY $91.95

Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Mizuno
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Amazon
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Mizuno
REGULARLY $119.95

Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe
Saucony
Saucony Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe
Saucony
REGULARLY $60

KINOA Floral Sneaker
Flexi
Flexi KINOA Floral Sneaker
Amazon
KINOA Floral Sneaker
Flexi

Read More: Amazon's Big Fall Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

