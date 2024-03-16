Sales & Deals

Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Shark Vacuums for Spring Cleaning: Save Up to $300 Today

Shark Vacuum
Shark
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:20 PM PDT, March 16, 2024

Get ready to tackle your spring cleaning checklist and save on Shark vacuums at this Amazon sale.

Shark vacuums are not just powerful workhorses, but they have become popular with those looking for an alternative to more expensive brands such as Dyson, iRobot, and Miele. From deep cleaning your carpets and hard floors to navigating tricky corners, Shark makes high-quality vacuums with strong suction power and innovative features like self-cleaning brush rolls and fully-sealed HEPA filtration system to keep your home squeaky clean.

Whether you are looking for a self-emptying robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need an upright model for cleaning around furniture, Amazon just launched a massive Shark vacuum sale with steep discounts on the brand's floorcare heroes. Right now, you can save up to 32% on a new vacuum to tackle your spring cleaning checklist.

Shop the Shark Vacuum Deals

Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous appliances, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning. Ahead, shop the best Shark vacuum deals available at Amazon to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, dust, pollen, spills and crumbs.

 Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum

The Shark IQ methodically cleans row by row and then navigates room to room for complete home coverage. Plus, it's got the deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair.

$380 $200

Shop Now

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Save on Shark's powerful robot vacuum with a HEPA filtration system that captures pet hair, dust mites, dander and allergens with ease. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris.

$650 $350

Shop Now

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base

Perfect for pet hair, Shark's self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to deep clean. Another great feature of the Shark IQ robot vacuum is that it works with Alexa to schedule a whole house cleaning or just specific rooms.

$600 $379

Shop Now

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop
Amazon

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop

Powerfully vacuum and mop your floors at the same time. With powerful suction, sonic mopping, and Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll, the robot picks up pet hair and eliminates stuck-on pet messes with ease.

$480 $347

Shop Now

Best Shark Stick Vacuum Deals

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

For an ultra-lightweight vacuum with incredible cleaning performance, this Shark model has a powerfins brushroll that digs deep into carpets and directly engages floors.

$330 $243

Shop Now

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

This Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum features a HEPA filtration and anti-allergen seal and an IQ Display with real-time readouts on runtime, performance, and more. 

$500 $465

Shop Now

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

With its go-anywhere lightweight design, you'll get powerful pet hair pickup on all surfaces, even under furniture.

$250 $220

Shop Now

Shark HZ2000 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HZ2000 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HZ2000 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum

This vacuum includes a self-cleaning Pet Power Brush for thorough cleaning with no hair wrap. The advanced swivel steering allows excellent control and a low-profile design for under-furniture reach. Plus, it can convert to a lightweight, precision hand vacuum.

$300 $237

Shop Now

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

The ultra-lightweight Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum converts into a handheld vacuum for easy floor-to-ceiling cleaning.

$250 $150

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

