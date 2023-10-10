Nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like the wheel popping off of your way-too-old suitcase as you dash through the airport. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit all of your essentials, Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect time to update your travel gear thanks to savings you won't want to miss.

Prime Big Deal Days, or October Prime Day, is officially here from October 10 through 11, and Amazon is offering some amazing deals for the event that are just as impressive. Right now, you can save up to 70% on highly rated suitcases from top brands with the best October Prime Day luggage deals. Whether you need a new carry-on or you’re looking for an entire luggage set, there are plenty of deals from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more.

We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage, carry-ons and weekender bags that are stylish as well as durable, while still meeting TSA requirements. From expandable soft-side luggage to hard-side suitcases built to secure everything on your packing list, the Amazon sale includes best-selling options that you'll actually be happy to see at baggage claim.

Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage deals we've found for October Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Carry-On Luggage Deals

Best Prime Day Luggage Set Deals

Best Prime Day Deals on Duffels and Weekender Bags

TUMI Just In Case Duffel Amazon TUMI Just In Case Duffel Travel comfortably and in style with the TUMI Just In Case Duffel, the perfect travel accessory for any adventurer. This lightweight and packable duffle bag for travel is spacious and protective. It can be adapted to any situation you may encounter on your travels. $195 $146 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Travel Gear Deals

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest Amazon Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table. $34 $29 With coupon Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

