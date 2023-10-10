Amazon Prime Day is here from October 10-11, and we've found the best luggage deals to shop during the huge sale.
Nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like the wheel popping off of your way-too-old suitcase as you dash through the airport. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit all of your essentials, Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect time to update your travel gear thanks to savings you won't want to miss.
Prime Big Deal Days, or October Prime Day, is officially here from October 10 through 11, and Amazon is offering some amazing deals for the event that are just as impressive. Right now, you can save up to 70% on highly rated suitcases from top brands with the best October Prime Day luggage deals. Whether you need a new carry-on or you’re looking for an entire luggage set, there are plenty of deals from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more.
We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage, carry-ons and weekender bags that are stylish as well as durable, while still meeting TSA requirements. From expandable soft-side luggage to hard-side suitcases built to secure everything on your packing list, the Amazon sale includes best-selling options that you'll actually be happy to see at baggage claim.
Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage deals we've found for October Prime Day.
Best Prime Day Carry-On Luggage Deals
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.
SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Carry-On
With over 15,000 reviews, this SwissGear carry-on has an excellent 4.5 out of 5 star rating.
American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Carry-On Luggage
Available in two unique colors, this hard-shelled luggage is TSA-approved and ready to go on vacation with you.
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Omni 2 combines scratch-resistant textures with lightweight 100% polycarbonate construction, ensuring your luggage looks as great on the 100th trip as it does on the first.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats.
Best Prime Day Luggage Set Deals
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set
This 4-piece luggage set includes two suitcases, a tote bag and a toiletry kit. This is the perfect set for any of your travel plans
Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set
Save over 60% on a luxe hard-sided carry-on with a matching travel and toiletry bag.
American Tourister Troupe Hardside and Softside 4-Piece Set
Get a carry-on with convenient pockets and a checked bag with a durable scratch-resistant shell in this shell. Plus, two packing cubes are included to keep you organized.
Delsey Paris Chatelet Hard + Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Set
From the luxury suitcase brand Delsey Paris, this luggage set has upgraded features like a recessed combination lock, a deluxe interior and multi-directional rolling wheels.
Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable 5-Piece Luggage Set
This affordable 5-piece set includes a 28" large check-in suitcase, 24" medium check-in suitcase, 20" carry-on, 15" boarding tote and 10" travel toiletry bag.
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage 3-Piece Set
Zip up all your travel essentials in this 3-piece luggage set by the top-rated luggage brand American Tourister.
Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set
Expandable luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Stand out in the baggage carousel with this green set, making it easy for quick exits out the airport.
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set
Save big with this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.
Best Prime Day Deals on Duffels and Weekender Bags
TUMI Just In Case Duffel
Travel comfortably and in style with the TUMI Just In Case Duffel, the perfect travel accessory for any adventurer. This lightweight and packable duffle bag for travel is spacious and protective. It can be adapted to any situation you may encounter on your travels.
Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port
Handy features such as a separate shoe compartment, USB charging port, pocket for wet clothes and included toiletry bag make this the ultimate gym bag or weekender.
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Weekender Travel Bag
In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.
MATEIN Carry on Backpack
Perfect for maximizing personal item space on an airplane, this carry-on backpack has separate laptop and shoe compartments to help stay organized and secure.
Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag
A spacious main compartment and six separate pockets make this duffel bag excellent for keeping all of your belongings organized.
Adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag
This carry-on bag is perfect for a week or weekend trip. Plus, you can use it as a gym bag.
Best Prime Day Travel Gear Deals
Travelon Women's Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag
Traveling to large cities this fall? This October Prime Day deal features anti-theft design, so your belongings stay secure.
BAGSMART Toiletry Bag
This deal is suitable for both travel and home toiletry organization.
Veken 8 Set of Various Colored Packing Cubes
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized.
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.
Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag
This unisex crossbody is useful to wear on a travel day when you need your ID, passport, and credit cards more easily accessible.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
RELATED CONTENT: