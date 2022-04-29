Y2K fashion be damned — cottagecore is proving to be the style aesthetic to try this spring, with nap dresses finally having their moment in the sun (albeit with the help of shows like Bridgerton and The Gilded Age, no less).

If you (like us) have been pining for an opportunity to tap into the feminine trend this season — but less keen to splurge on one of those famous Hill House nap dresses — then you're in major luck! Amazon just released it's own cottagecore nap dress that's practically identical to the internet's favorite Hill House Home style (aka the Ellie Nap Dress) and that's available for only $70.

Amazon's The Drop Kimi Smocked Midi Dress has all the same fairy-centric flair of its Hill House counterpart — with ruffled sleeves, a tiered midi skirt silhouette and no shortage of dainty floral designs. But perhaps best of all: it's priced at half the cost of other TikTok-loved nap dresses ($70 at Amazon vs. $150 at Hill House Home).

Nap dresses have emerged as one of this season's hottest styles — and for good reason. With their airy, Cinderalla-esque build, the frocks provide so much versatility — perfect for styling as an effortless, daytime 'fit for brunch or an ethereal evening gown for those post-work cocktails.

Regardless of how you style a nap dress, there's no denying that it's thewardrobe staple to have this spring.

Below, browse ET's picks for other stylish nap dresses that are available to shop on Amazon. Plus, check out Hill House's latest nap dress collection — with plenty of frocks perfect for updating your spring wardrobe.

