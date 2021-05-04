Shopping

Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Sneakers from Adidas, Skechers, Nike, Under Armour, & More

By Amy Sheridan
Mother's Day is just days away -- whether you're looking for a last-minute Mother's Day gift or you're looking for deals for yourself, the Amazon Mother's Day Sale is delivering all sorts of deals, including huge discounts on sneakers!

Right now, you can find loads of discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names including Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Reebok and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw white sneakers on with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers for the perfect Mother's Day gift for an active mom, there are tons of options to choose from at this Amazon sale, but there's a lot more to explore.  

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best sneaker deals from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
You expect Italian leather on Italian shoes, but these Superga white shoes are just as stylish in canvas.  
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Keds Women's Champion Original Leather Sneaker
Keds Women's Champion Original Leather Sneaker
You can never go wrong with a pair of Keds. The iconic white sneaker has been a wardrobe staple since the 1980s and continues as a favorite canvas sneaker in 2021. 
$37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
This Mavia X Running Shoe provides maximum comfort while staying trendy. These knit Adidas sneakers feature freedom of movement and a plush midsole to cushion your arches even when you're pounding the pavement.    
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at more than 60% off the retail price. 
$52 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
These Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage CL Sneakers come in 20 different colors and styles.
$48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker
PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker
If you're looking for a simple white sneaker, this one from Puma is a great addition to a spring or summer wardrobe. 
$50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
2021 is proving you can't have too many pairs of white sneakers. If you need to diversify your collection, these sneakers from Tommy Hilfiger are slip-ons! 
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $59)
Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one. They're designed to turbo-charge any activity. 
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker
Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker
The Adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are made for the tennis court but look good on and off the court. The signature stripes are perforated in the leather shoe to mirror iconic tennis styles.     
$64 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
ECCO Women's Soft 7 Fashion Sneaker
ECCO Women's Soft 7 Fashion Sneaker
The search for a comfortable white leather sneakers is over. This fresh pair from Ecco has a leather insole for extra cushioning, making them the perfect everyday sneaker. 
$100 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
The Saucony Women's Xodus ISO3 Sneaker takes their award winning cushioning system to the max by making the midsole one of the most comfortable on the market.
$81 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190)
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
These are the staple Adidas shoes that are perfect for everyone. This Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.
$38 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 33% off at Amazon, while supplies last.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Steve Madden Women's Bertie Fashion Sneaker
Steve Madden Women's Bertie Fashion Sneaker
These white kicks from Steven Madden are on trend with the platform sneaker style in true white.  
$55 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $72)
Adidas Lite Racer Shoes
Adidas Lite Racer Shoes
These Adidas Lite Racer Shoes are the perfect slip-on sneaker for an adventure. 
$32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker
If you want white sneakers that are a little more unique than the typical leather or canvas styles, this Converse Chuck Taylor has a knit upper but maintains the silhouette of the classic white sneaker. 
$60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker
You don't have to wear heels to be pretty in pink. Shop now to get these Reebok classics for up to 30% off the original price. 
$25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker
Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker
Add a little shine to your casual outfits with these Concept 3 by Skechers.
$14 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
The Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 cushioning technology provides ultra soft comfort in a super secure fit.
FROM $66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Asics Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
Asics Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
The new Asics GEL-Quick Walking Shoe brings value and performance together in one great looking shoe.
$57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Vionic Women's Keke Suede
Vionic Women's Keke Suede
These Vionic Women's Splendid Keke Lace-up Sneakers are walking shoes with a concealed orthotic arch support. This Oprah-Loved sneakers are 70% off, while supplies last.
$47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
This Lacoste Men's Hydez Fashion Sneaker is crafted with imported leather and a soft, comfortable fabric lining.
$83 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Vionic Calina
Vionic Calina
Make a statement in these buttery-soft leather casual sneakers from Vionic. 
$46 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Adidas Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Mirror basketball legends in these shiny patent leather sneakers designed as a nod to the classic Adidas basketball shoes. They feature a rubber sole and lightweight cushioning so you can dunk in style and comfort.
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
New Balance Women's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
New Balance Women's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
Not all white sneakers are meant to be worn with chinos. These white trainers from New Balance have extra cushioning to support your feet no matter what kind of adventure you're having. 
$49 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.
$75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85)
Adidas Originals Child's Stan Smith Sneaker
Adidas Originals Child Stan Smith Sneaker
Adidas Originals Child's Stan Smith Sneaker
Show your little one love all year long with these adorable Adidas Stan Smith tennis shoes with hearts. 
$14 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
These New Balance sneakers feature a midsole that delivers extremely lightweight cushioning making them comfortable for all-day wear. This sneaker comes in 35 different colors, to match anyone's personal style.
$52 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Superga 2790 Acotw
Superga 2790 Acotw
Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. These chunky sneakers also come in three different colors.
$45 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker
Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker
Everyone needs a good white sneaker to go with floral dresses, leggings and jeans. These Frye sneakers are made with soft leather so they're comfortable inside and gorgeous on the outside. 
$51 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215)
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Add these cute and casual Cole Haan white sneakers to your spring wardrobe. 
$74 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)

