Amazon Prime Day 2021: Save Up To 50% Off Levi's Jeans

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Amazon Prime Day is here and while it's the perfect time for the cute dresses and sandals we've been stocking up on, we still love denim as we ease into summer. Amazon's Prime Day started June 21, so right now you can get huge markdowns on clothes with Prime Day deals, and there are more than a few sales on jeans. We've found tons of markdowns on designer clothes, but we zeroed in on discounts on Levi's jeans for some retail therapy and a wardrobe refresh. 

Beyond Levi's, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Dayelectronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop dealshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniturespring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Below, check out ET Style's top picks of the best Levi jeans we've picked out with Amazon Prime Day.

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are a classic shape that's also available in plus sizes. There are more than thirty colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly!
$36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
With a little bit of stretch and extra length, these traditional jeans are a comfy fit. 
$42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans
Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans
If you want to transition away from the skinny jean, this is the perfect pair to ease you into mom jeans. 
$36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're set on black, there are 35 other colors and styles to choose from.
$42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Who doesn't love a good skinny jean?
$19 AND UP AT AMAZON
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
These high-waited jeans flatter those with a long torso -- it's tapered with a wide leg all the way down to the ankle. With more than 700 5-star reviews, you're bound to love these jeans. 
$49 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Looking for the quintessential straight leg denim? You've found it, and at a discount! Choose from more than 20 washes -- in standard and plus size.
$36 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
These Levi's jeans are a blend of cotton and elastane and other fibers for a comfortable but slimming fit.  
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans are offered in five washes. These Levi's Boyfriend Jeans can be styled with any footwear from sneakers to heels.
$38 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Style these Levi ankle jeans with heels or sneakers.These Levi's are the perfect versatile jeans.
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Signature Gold Label Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Signature Gold Label Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
These jeans might not actually transform your booty, but it will definitely make you look and feel your best -- just take a look at the reviews! 
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for fall. You'll wear them season after season with several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$60 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe.  
$43 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
These jeans are the perfect length for spring and the high waist allows for a roomy but slimming fit. 
$31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans
These Levi's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans are the perfect jean to dress up with heels or pair with sneakers for a casual look.
$43 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)

