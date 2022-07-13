Shopping

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Levi's Jeans and Shorts for Summer 2022

By ETonline Staff
If you've been preparing your closet for summer and have decided to retire your winter denim, it's time to upgrade to the best classic around: Levi's. Amazon rarely disappoints us with their fashion selection and we found some great Levi's jeans and shorts on sale at Amazon Prime Day, just in time for the start of Summer 2022. 

We're seeing a major shift in how people are wearing jeans right now. TikTok says skinny jeans are out and mom jeans are in, but some of us aren't quite ready for the baggy jean style quite yet. No matter what style of jeans you like, Levi's has been around long enough that they make jeans everyone wants. And if you're looking for the perfect pair of denim shorts for the summer, Levi's has various stylish options that Hailey Bieber and other celebs love. 

Below, shop all of ET's top picks from the best Levi's jeansand shorts we've picked out on Amazon for Prime Day. And if you're looking for more Tik Tok-approved denim styles, check out the trending Abercrombie Jeans

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts

These classic high-rise denim shorts are perfect to wear on your next trip to the beach. 

$25 AND UP
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Levis 311 Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are a classic shape that's also available in plus sizes. There are more than thirty colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly!

$70$42
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

These high-waited jeans flatter those with a long torso -- it's tapered with a wide leg all the way down to the ankle. With more than 700 5-star reviews, you're bound to love these jeans. 

$27 AND UP
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Mid Thigh Short
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Mid Thigh Short
Levi's
Levi's Women's Premium 501 Mid Thigh Short

For those looking for a more vintage look, these mid thigh shorts are flattering with a high-rise fit and will never go out of style.  

$30 AND UP
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans

With a little bit of stretch and extra length, these traditional jeans are a comfy fit. 

$70$42
Levi's Low Pro Jeans
Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Low Pro Jeans

If you want to ease into the classic mom jean fit, these could be the bridge to the baggy look. They're a high waist, straight leg jean with a relaxed fit that won't make you feel frumpy if you wear it with a blazer. 

$49 AND UP
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans

Style these Levi ankle jeans with heels or sneakers.These Levi's are the perfect versatile jeans.

$70$42
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts
Levi's
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts

Mom jeans are in and so are mom shorts. These 100% cotton shorts are a summer staple. 

$25 AND UP
Levi's Premium High Loose Jeans
Levi's Premium High Loose Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Premium High Loose Jeans

On-trend loose-fit jeans with an ultra-high waist. 

$108$62
Levi's Signature Gold Label Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Signature Gold Label Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans

These jeans might not actually transform your booty, but they will definitely make you look and feel your best -- just take a look at the reviews! 

$19 AND UP
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans

These Levi's jeans are a blend of cotton and elastane and other fibers for a comfortable but slimming fit.  

$70$42
Levi's Women's Premium High Loose Shorts
Levi's Women's Premium High Loose Shorts
Levi's
Levi's Women's Premium High Loose Shorts

We are obsessed with these Levi's Premium High Loose Shorts. Stay comfortable through the heat with this relaxed fit. 

$70
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans

These high waisted jeans in a light blue wash are the perfect length for transitioning from summer to fall. The high waist allows for a roomy but slimming fit. Pair it with a graphic tee and an oversized blazer for a casual fall outfit.

$35 AND UP
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans

Looking for the quintessential straight leg denim jeans? You've found it -- and at a discount! Choose from more than 20 washes in standard and plus size.

$17 AND UP
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for fall. You'll wear them season after season with several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$60 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe.  

$70$28
Levi's Women's Mid Length Shorts
Levi's Women's Mid Length Shorts
Levi's
Levi's Women's Mid Length Shorts

For those in search for a pair of white jean shorts, these mid length shorts are the perfect addition to your closet. 

$50$23
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans

Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're set on black, there are 35 other colors and styles to choose from.

$70$42
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans

Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans are offered in five washes. These Levi's Boyfriend Jeans can be styled with any footwear from sneakers to heels.

$28 AND UP

