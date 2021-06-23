Amazon Prime Day Deals on Beauty Products Still Available to Shop Now
Prime Day is over, there are still loads of products at deep discounts from Amazon's Prime Day event that can help restore your hair and skin to their glowing glory. If you haven't experimented with new skincare and hair products lately, Amazon has tons of top-reviewed face cleansers, face oils, eye cream, dry shampoo, foundation, toners, face masks and wrinkle treatments for under $35.
Shopping online is super simple with Amazon -- the easy ordering and delivery has made Amazon is a go-to for marked-down clothes and shoes, you can also score some awesome deals on Amazon's skincare section in just a few clicks. You can find tons of affordable products to upgrade your beauty regimen. You'll find everything from L'Oreal Revitalift to La Roche-Posay moisturizer to help you look your best.
Beauty products aren’t the only things still on sale. Amazon is still packed with steep discounts in other categories. We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals and Apple devices, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.
Amazon deals also delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. As a bonus: If you have Amazon Prime, shipping is free.
Below, shop the best beauty products on Amazon that cost under $35. (A couple are less than nine bucks!)
ET Style's Picks for Prime Day Deals on Beauty Products Still Available:
