Amazon Prime Day Deals on Beauty Products Still Available to Shop Now

Shopping online is super simple with Amazon -- the easy ordering and delivery has made Amazon is a go-to for marked-down clothes and shoes, you can also score some awesome deals on Amazon's skincare section in just a few clicks. You can find tons of affordable products to upgrade your beauty regimen. You'll find everything from L'Oreal Revitalift to La Roche-Posay moisturizer to help you look your best.

Beauty products aren’t the only things still on sale. Amazon is still packed with steep discounts in other categories. We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals and Apple devices, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Amazon deals also delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. As a bonus: If you have Amazon Prime, shipping is free.

Below, shop the best beauty products on Amazon that cost under $35. (A couple are less than nine bucks!)

ET Style's Picks for Prime Day Deals on Beauty Products Still Available:

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask This is not your typical face mask. Mix the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay with equal parts apple cider vinegar or water so it turns into a thick paste, then apply generously to your face. (Only leave on for about five minutes if you have sensitive skin or dry skin.) The mask pulls out impurities as it works, so you might feel some tightening as it dries. That tingly sensation -- and the mess you might make while prepping this mask -- is normal. $9 AT AMAZON Buy Now

SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Serum Amazon SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Serum If you're curious about K beauty (Korean beauty) products, this vitamin C serum from SeoulCeuticals might be a good place to start. The more than 10K ratings and reviews on how it makes your skin glow are glowing! Some Amazon shoppers compare it to the ferulic Serum from Skinceuticals. $18 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser Amazon Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser Vanicream's Gentle Facial Cleanser is perfect for those with sensitive skin or allergies because it is free of dyes, fragrance, parabens, formaldehyde and other preservatives. Dr. Shereene Idriss, aka the Pillow Talk Derm, is an NYC-based cosmetic dermatologist. She gives free skincare advice from bed in her #pillowtalkderm Instagram story sessions and names Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser as her face wash of choice. $9 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Olay Regenerist Advanced Anti-Aging Amazon Olay Regenerist Advanced Anti-Aging Gift mom this Olay Regenerist Advanced Anti-Aging kit this year for Mother's Day. This skincare gift set features a pore Scrub Cleanser and Micro-Sculpting Face Moisturizer Cream. $23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $34) Buy Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream This lightweight gel moisturizer formula is packed with the powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid and is beloved by high-end beauty aficionados and drugstore dwellers alike. The gel-cream consistency spreads evenly but feels more like a cooling liquid once applied. It's non-comedogenic, so it won't lead to clogged pores and it works well under makeup. It also lacks alcohol and oil, making it suitable for oily skin. This hydrating gel absorbs almost instantly, so your skin feels softer, nourished and not at all greasy. $15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $17) Buy Now

Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream Amazon Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream If you've been looking for a bb cream to add to your beauty routine, this one is blemish-fighting with salicylic acid to help clear acne and conceal imperfections while evening out skin tone. $7 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $9) Buy Now

L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 Amazon L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 We don't need to hear much more than "Jennifer Lopez loves this product" before whipping out our credit card. But if you are curious why the superstar uses it religiously, this budget-friendly anti-aging face cream contains moisturizing ingredients and SPF 30 -- a must -- plus glycolic acid, vitamin C and pro-retinol. Together, the combo works to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and protect from UV rays. $12 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18) Buy Now

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Amazon Bio-Oil Skincare Oil You've likely seen this bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores, according to the brand. $26 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream Amazon Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream The best eye cream for sensitive skin is also one of the most affordable eye creams on our list. Its formula absorbs quickly like a gel but moisturizes deeply like a cream and contains trusty ingredients like hyaluronic acid, licorice extract and vitamin C. This eye moisturizer is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested and is clinically shown to be non-irritating and hypoallergenic. $13 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser Amazon Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser Drunk Elephant is a cult favorite brand for beauty product lovers everywhere because of the fact all their products are cruelty-free, vegan and gluten-free. Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser is a gentle face wash and makeup remover for all skin types but works great for acne-prone skin. $32 AT AMAZON Buy Now

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum If you're like us, you've tried countless serums over the years. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum uses its namesake ingredient as well as vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to reduce signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Expect brighter, firmer skin with regular use. $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch Amazon Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch A fast-acting large contoured acne patch that draws out the impurities from your skin. This 10-pack of hypoallergenic patches has a tapered edges to keep the patch on all night. $12 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel Amazon Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel is a firming eye cream treatment for puffy eyes, dark circles, fine lines and crow's feet. This eye gel formula pairs plant stem cells with Matrixyl 3000, amino acids and hyaluronic acid to smooth wrinkles and boost collagen production. $15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

