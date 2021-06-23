Prime Day is behind us, there are deals still available on sneakers and athletic shoes! Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon's Prime Day still has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of!

Right now, you can still find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names including Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Reebok and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw white sneakers on with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from with Amazon's Prime Day Deals, but there's a lot more to explore.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts across categories from Amazon's Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, leggings, kids/baby gear, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more still available from the Prime Day event.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop ET Style's picks on sneakers below.

ET Style's Favorite Sneaker Deals Still Available from Amazon Prime Day:

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85) Buy Now

Vionic Calina Amazon Vionic Calina Make a statement in these buttery-soft leather casual sneakers from Vionic. $39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Superga 2790 Acotw Amazon Superga 2790 Acotw Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. These chunky sneakers also come in three different colors. $45 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Women's Grand Court Sneaker Amazon Women's Grand Court Sneaker These are the staple Adidas shoes that are perfect for everyone. This Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants. $38 (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

