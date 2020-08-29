Amazon Sale: Over 50% Off Levi's Jeans, Shorts and Jackets
The Amazon Big Summer Sale has started and Levi's jeans, shorts and jackets are one of the biggest sellers. The shopping event is offering top-notch, deep discounts on Levi's jeans, shorts, jackets and other denim. Among the huge Levi's jeans discounts are markdowns over to 50% off!
Right now at the Amazon Summer Sale, shoppers can score deals on women's and men's denim in select styles including Levi's jeans and shorts. With summer in full swing, now is the perfect time to stock up on denim shorts to rock for months to come. And with deep discounts like this, why not grab a perfect pair of jeans from the brand to prepare for fall or shorts for the summer heat.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Skechers, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, handbags, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks.
Super soft, stretchy straight-leg Levi's jeans that keep shape.
This popular wedgie style has vintage-looking flair.
These Levi's demin shorts are a must-have to wear with tees, blouses and tanks.
Versatile jeans you can pair with anything.
These Levi's jeans feature an ultra high-waist fit.
These distressed Levi's jeans are great for an easy-going outfit.
Hot days call for cool Levi's denim shorts like these.
Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans.
