Amazon Sale: Over 50% Off Levi's Jeans, Shorts and Jackets

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Levi's Sale
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The Amazon Big Summer Sale has started and Levi's jeans, shorts and jackets are one of the biggest sellers. The shopping event is offering top-notch, deep discounts on Levi's jeans, shorts, jackets and other denim. Among the huge Levi's jeans discounts are markdowns over to 50% off!

Right now at the Amazon Summer Sale, shoppers can score deals on women's and men's denim in select styles including Levi's jeans and shorts. With summer in full swing, now is the perfect time to stock up on denim shorts to rock for months to come. And with deep discounts like this, why not grab a perfect pair of jeans from the brand to prepare for fall or shorts for the summer heat.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyTumi luggageSuperga, Eddie Bauer, SkechersAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, handbags, dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes,  and jewelry.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks. 

Gold Label Women's Curvy Straight Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Curvy Straight Jeans
Amazon
Gold Label Women's Curvy Straight Jeans
Levi's

Super soft, stretchy straight-leg Levi's jeans that keep shape.

REGULARLY $25.99

Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Levi's

This popular wedgie style has vintage-looking flair. 

REGULARLY $69.50

High Rise Shorts
Levi's
Levi's High Rise Shorts
Amazon
High Rise Shorts
Levi's

These Levi's demin shorts are a must-have to wear with tees, blouses and tanks.  

REGULARLY $44.50

Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon
Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's

Versatile jeans you can pair with anything.  

REGULARLY $49.99

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's

These Levi's jeans feature an ultra high-waist fit. 

REGULARLY $79.50

721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's

These distressed Levi's jeans are great for an easy-going outfit.

REGULARLY $69.50

Women's Mid Length Shorts
Levi's
Women's Mid Length Shorts
Amazon
Women's Mid Length Shorts
Levi's
REGULARLY $44.50

High Rise Short
Levi's
Levi's 501 High Rise Short
Amazon
High Rise Short
Levi's

Hot days call for cool Levi's denim shorts like these.  

REGULARLY $49.50

711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's

Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. 

REGULARLY $59.50

