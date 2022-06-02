Shopping

Amazon's 15 Most-Loved Wedding Gifts Starting at $22

By ETonline Staff
best wedding gifts
Juris Jesalva / EyeEm / Getty Images

Wedding season is in full-swing — and there's arguably no better way to celebrate a newly-married couple than with a great gift. 

Fortunately, some of today's hottest gifts are easier to shop than ever before — and oftentimes, even more affordable, too. Thanks to Amazon's newly-revealed list of the most-loved wedding gifts, shoppers can peruse through the retailer's most popular gifts, all of which span across the categories of home and kitchen essentials, fashion pieces, patio and garden furniture, travel luggage, sporting goods and more.

Regardless of the preferred wedding gift you're hoping to give (or the preferences of the couple in question), you can shower the newlyweds with so much love and treat them to something truly special, in the process.

Browse through Amazon's most-loved wedding gifts below. Plus, shop the best wedding guest dresses for summer 2022 and browse through the top deals on beauty products from Amazon.

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker
Amazon
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker

Any newly married couple will love waking up to the smell of fresh brew in their home.

$28$22
Canon Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera
Canon EOS R5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera
Amazon
Canon Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Help the newlyweds remember their wedding memories forever with this high-quality camera.

$3,899
UGG Coquette Slipper
UGG Women's Coquette Slipper
Amazon
UGG Coquette Slipper

These UGG slippers are the most classic WFH shoe.

$120
Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine
Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine
Amazon
Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine

Date night just got a whole lot more delicious thanks to this sleek, stainless pasta maker.

$85
Outland Living Fire Pit
Outland Living Fire Pit
Amazon
Outland Living Fire Pit

Head into outdoor hosting season in style with this cozy backyard fire pit.

$150
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Make meal prepping a breeze with this top-rated Ninja Air Fryer.

$130$100
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon.com Gift Card
Amazon
Amazon Gift Card

Let the newlyweds splurge on whatever they'd like with this Amazon gift card.

$25
Hatch Restore Sound Machine
Hatch Restore Sound Machine
Amazon
Hatch Restore Sound Machine

Tackle poor sleep at the source with this soothing sound and light machine.

$130
KitchenAid Ultra Power Hand Mixer
KitchenAid KHM512IC 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer
Amazon
KitchenAid Ultra Power Hand Mixer

This mixer can seriously elevate your at-home baking antics.

$59
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set
Amazon
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set

Any couple will appreciate having this chic luggage set on-hand for their honeymoon.

$140$130
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Amazon
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

With this caddy tray, we actually may never leave the bathtub.

$58$43
Explorer K2 Kayak
Explorer K2 Kayak
Amazon
Explorer K2 Kayak

Give the gift of adventure with this golden kayak.

$141
AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden
AeroGarden Harvest - Indoor Garden
Amazon
AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden

Your cooking will seriously benefit from fresh ingredients — provided by this organic, AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden, of course.

$150$130
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Everyone deserves to have a staple, cast iron dutch oven in their kitchen inventory.

$80
Mooka Air Purifier
Mooka Air Purifier
Amazon
Mooka Air Purifier

This air purifier is practical and effective!

$45$36

