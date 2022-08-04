The Best Summer Wedding Guest Outfits on Nordstrom Rack

Summer wedding season is here and with ceremonies stacked every weekend this year, wedding guests are running out of outfits to keep up with the nuptials. Right now, Nordstrom Rack has a fully stocked Wedding Guest Attire Sale conveniently organized by attire — whether it be black tie, a garden party, or a beach destination wedding. Better yet, there are plenty of dresses, shoes, and accessories at Nordstrom Rack.

See at Nordstrom Rack

Whether you're looking for something formal or a lightweight dresses in floral prints, there's a perfectly affordable wedding guest outfit for everyone at Nordstrom Rack. Don't overlook their accessory section either. Clutches from huge designers like Valentino and high-end designer shoes from Stuart Weitzman are heavily marked down as well.

Ahead, we've put together our favorite wedding guest attire from the Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Attire Sale, so you can be the most stylish person on the dance floor this summer.

LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress Nordstrom Rack LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress This dress is perfect to bring for a summer getaway and wedding. The dress is easy, light, and carefree, and can be dressed up or down. The fabric and gauze fabric make the dress look more flattering, and the pockets give you hips. $88 $22 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Hill House Dropped A New Collection of Nap Dresses Ready for Summer

Our 25 Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon For Summer 2022

J.Lo’s Reformation Looks Are a Must-Have for Any Honeymoon

Shop the 24 Best Summer Dresses Under $45

10 Summer Staples to Shop at Madewell's Secret Sale Today

The Best Summer Dresses to Shop Now — Shop Styles Starting at Just $30

Shop Double Discounts on Abercrombie Denim, Dresses, Swim and More

The Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop This Weekend

Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Summer 2022

Shop the Most Breathable Face Masks That Are Perfect for Hot Weather

TikTok Is Obsessed With the Coach Cherry Print Collection

Coach Summer Sale: Shop the Best Designer Deals Up to 50% Off