Amazon's 35 Best Beauty Products Under $35 — Spring 2022

Spring means it's time for a fresh start with our skincare and beauty routines. If you didn't already know this, Amazon is packed with deals on beauty products to help restore your skin to its natural, glowing glory. And if you haven't experimented with new skincare products lately, Amazon has tons of top-reviewed face cleansers, face oils, eye cream, foundation, toners, face masks and wrinkle treatments — all for under $35.

You can always score some awesome deals on Amazon's skincare section in just a few clicks. Beyond discovering tons of affordable products to upgrade your beauty regimen from the online retailer, you'll also find high-end beauty brand essentials like L'Oreal Revitalift and La Roche-Posay moisturizers to help you look your best.

Below, shop ET's picks for the best skin care products available on Amazon that cost under $35, and that will totally help you take your beauty regimen to new heights this spring. (A couple are less than nine bucks!)

If you need Mother's Day gifting ideas, check out our Mother's Day Gift Giving Guide 2022.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Vitamin C serum has been getting a lot of love in the last few years, and with more than 100,000 five-star reviews, Amazon customers are particularly fond of TruSkin’s serum. It features its namesake Vitamin C along with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E to reduce signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Expect brighter, firmer skin—and a lot of compliments. “This product saved my skin,” is the ultimate praise one Amazon customer gave it. Maybe it’ll save your skin, too. $30 $20 Buy Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream This lightweight gel moisturizer formula is packed with the powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid and is beloved by high-end beauty aficionados and drugstore dwellers alike. This hydrating gel absorbs almost instantly, so your skin feels softer, nourished and not at all greasy. $19 $18 Buy Now

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Daily Facial Moisturizer Amazon Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Daily Facial Moisturizer If you have thirsty skin Neutrogena’s Triple Age Repair Face Moisturizer is that tall drink of water you’ve been looking for with the bonus effect of smoothing lines and wrinkles, and there are almost 10k five-star reviews to cheer on the results. It contains Vitamin C to erase dark spots and the Hexinol technology helps restore firmness and softens lines caused by stress. One Amazon beauty enthusiast is so impressed with the texture of her skin, she admits, “I find myself patting my face.” $18 $17 Buy Now

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Amazon LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream If you don’t have a Drunk Elephant budget, LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream proves you don’t need to spend a ton of money to get Hollywood-quality results — at least according to Amazon customers. This high potency blend uses retinol to go after the usual suspects that come with aging skin to brighten your complexion and smooth out crepey skin while the shea butter locks in moisture. It also contains Vitamin E which contains antioxidants to protect skin from damage caused by free radicals. But the proof is in the more than 33,000 five-star ratings. One woman writes, “This product is so perfect I don't need to use foundation anymore.” We’re sold. $30 $17 Buy Now

Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream Amazon Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream The best eye cream for sensitive skin is also one of the most affordable eye creams on our list. Its formula absorbs quickly like a gel but moisturizes deeply like a cream and contains trusty ingredients like hyaluronic acid, licorice extract and vitamin C. This eye moisturizer is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested and is clinically shown to be non-irritating and hypoallergenic. $12 Buy Now

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask This is not your typical face mask. Mix the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay with equal parts apple cider vinegar or water so it turns into a thick paste, then apply generously to your face. (Only leave on for about five minutes if you have sensitive skin or dry skin.) The mask pulls out impurities as it works, so you might feel some tightening as it dries. That tingly sensation -- and the mess you might make while prepping this mask -- is normal. $12 Buy Now

L'Oreal Revitalift Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer Amazon L'Oreal Revitalift Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer Designed for everyday use, this superstar hydrator has surpassed the 29,000 five-star rating mark to reinforce its reputation. It uses hyaluronic acid to combat dry skin while the pro-retinol irons out wrinkles and plumps deflated skin. One Amazon reviewer warns it’s not a magic bullet for wrinkles, but it does its job. “Make no mistake, if you are old this will not undo that. But it takes what you have and makes it the best version of you that you can be,” says Rudi P. Time to snag a bottle. $15 Buy Now

Kleem Organics Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream Amazon Kleem Organics Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream Even skin tone? Smooth texture? Restored firmness and elasticity? Yes, please! The retinol moisturizer from Kleem Organics claims it can do all that by stimulating collagen and elastin synthesis with the help of hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, green tea, and propolis. Those words sound like they do amazing things to transform your skin, but it’s the more than 13,000 five-star reviews that are convincing. With praise like “My skin is radiant” and “My wrinkles are less significant,” it’s hard to pass up on this Amazon Deal. $35 $20 Buy Now

Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream Amazon Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream If you've been looking for a bb cream to add to your beauty routine, this one is blemish-fighting with salicylic acid to help clear acne and conceal imperfections while evening out skin tone. $6 Buy Now

L'Oreal Paris Collagen Day and Night Cream Amazon L'Oreal Paris Collagen Day and Night Cream If you’re mourning the loss of collagen and elasticity in your skin, collagen day and night cream from L’Oreal may just be your new jar of youth. It claims to give your skin an intense dose of hydration to restore its youthful bounce. With more than 19,000 five-star reviews, Amazon reviewers back up that claim — one woman in her 80s tells people this is her secret to looking like she’s in her 60s. It’s not going to be a secret for very long! $11 $9 Buy Now

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Amazon Bio-Oil Skincare Oil You've likely seen this bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores, according to the brand. $28 $23 Buy Now

Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel Amazon Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel is a firming eye cream treatment for puffy eyes, dark circles, fine lines and crow's feet. This eye gel formula pairs plant stem cells with Matrixyl 3000, amino acids and hyaluronic acid to smooth wrinkles and boost collagen production. $15 Buy Now

