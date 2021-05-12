Memorial Day is just a few weeks away and as the temperatures rise, we're spending a lot more time outside. Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon deals is delivering all sorts of discounts on sneakers!

Right now, you can find loads of discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names including Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Reebok and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw white sneakers on with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at this Amazon sale, but there's a lot more to explore.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best sneaker deals from Amazon deals.

Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker The Adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are made for the tennis court but look good on and off the court. The signature stripes are perforated in the leather shoe to mirror iconic tennis styles. $56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker Amazon Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker If you want white sneakers that are a little more unique than the typical leather or canvas styles, this Converse Chuck Taylor has a knit upper but maintains the silhouette of the classic white sneaker. $60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker Amazon Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker You expect Italian leather on Italian shoes, but these Superga white shoes are just as stylish in canvas. $35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker Amazon Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker Add a little shine to your casual outfits with these Concept 3 by Skechers. $16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $36) Buy Now

ECCO Women's Soft 7 Fashion Sneaker Amazon ECCO Women's Soft 7 Fashion Sneaker The search for a comfortable white leather sneakers is over. This fresh pair from Ecco has a leather insole for extra cushioning, making them the perfect everyday sneaker. $39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker Amazon Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker Add these cute and casual Cole Haan white sneakers to your spring wardrobe. $70 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker Amazon Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker The Saucony Women's Xodus ISO3 Sneaker takes their award winning cushioning system to the max by making the midsole one of the most comfortable on the market. $76 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190) Buy Now

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker 2021 is proving you can't have too many pairs of white sneakers. If you need to diversify your collection, these sneakers from Tommy Hilfiger are slip-ons! $30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $59) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker These are the staple Adidas shoes that are perfect for everyone. This Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants. $45 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker Amazon Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker This Lacoste Men's Hydez Fashion Sneaker is crafted with imported leather and a soft, comfortable fabric lining. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 33% off at Amazon, while supplies last. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Adidas Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe Amazon Adidas Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe Mirror basketball legends in these shiny patent leather sneakers designed as a nod to the classic Adidas basketball shoes. They feature a rubber sole and lightweight cushioning so you can dunk in style and comfort. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Keds Women's Champion Original Leather Sneaker Amazon Keds Women's Champion Original Leather Sneaker You can never go wrong with a pair of Keds. The iconic white sneaker has been a wardrobe staple since the 1980s and continues as a favorite canvas sneaker in 2021. $37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

New Balance Women's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer Amazon New Balance Women's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer Not all white sneakers are meant to be worn with chinos. These white trainers from New Balance have extra cushioning to support your feet no matter what kind of adventure you're having. $49 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Steve Madden Women's Bertie Fashion Sneaker Amazon Steve Madden Women's Bertie Fashion Sneaker These white kicks from Steven Madden are on trend with the platform sneaker style in true white. $56 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $72) Buy Now

Adidas Originals Child's Stan Smith Sneaker Adidas Originals Child Stan Smith Sneaker Adidas Originals Child's Stan Smith Sneaker Show your little one love all year long with these adorable Adidas Stan Smith tennis shoes with hearts. $23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Adidas Lite Racer Shoes Amazon Adidas Lite Racer Shoes These Adidas Lite Racer Shoes are the perfect slip-on sneaker for an adventure. $27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Superga 2790 Acotw Amazon Superga 2790 Acotw Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. These chunky sneakers also come in three different colors. $43 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one. They're designed to turbo-charge any activity. $38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker These Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage CL Sneakers come in 20 different colors and styles. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker Amazon Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker You don't have to wear heels to be pretty in pink. Shop now to get these Reebok classics for up to 30% off the original price. $32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker Amazon PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker If you're looking for a simple white sneaker, this one from Puma is a great addition to a spring or summer wardrobe. $42 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe Amazon Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe The Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 cushioning technology provides ultra soft comfort in a super secure fit. FROM $66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker Amazon Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker Everyone needs a good white sneaker to go with floral dresses, leggings and jeans. These Frye sneakers are made with soft leather so they're comfortable inside and gorgeous on the outside. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215) Buy Now

Asics Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe Amazon Asics Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe The new Asics GEL-Quick Walking Shoe brings value and performance together in one great looking shoe. $57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker Amazon New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker These New Balance sneakers feature a midsole that delivers extremely lightweight cushioning making them comfortable for all-day wear. This sneaker comes in 35 different colors, to match anyone's personal style. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Vionic Women's Keke Suede Amazon Vionic Women's Keke Suede These Vionic Women's Splendid Keke Lace-up Sneakers are walking shoes with a concealed orthotic arch support. This Oprah-Loved sneakers are 70% off, while supplies last. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85) Buy Now

Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at more than 60% off the retail price. $51 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Vionic Calina Amazon Vionic Calina Make a statement in these buttery-soft leather casual sneakers from Vionic. $52 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

