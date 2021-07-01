Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Sneakers from Adidas, Nike, Skechers & More

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Sneaker Deals
Prime Day is behind us, there are tons of deals still available on sneakers and athletic shoes! Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon still has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of!

Right now, you can still find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names including Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Reebok and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw white sneakers on with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at Amazon, but there's a lot more to explore.  

Shop ET Style's picks on sneakers below.

ET Style's Favorite Sneaker Deals on Amazon:

Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at more than 60% off the retail price. 
$45 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Vionic Women's Keke Suede
Vionic Women's Keke Suede
Amazon
Vionic Women's Keke Suede
These Vionic Women's Splendid Keke Lace-up Sneakers are walking shoes with a concealed orthotic arch support. This Oprah-Loved sneakers are $80 off, while supplies last.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Adidas Originals Child's Stan Smith Sneaker
Adidas Originals Child Stan Smith Sneaker with hearts
Amazon
Adidas Originals Child's Stan Smith Sneaker
Show your little one love all year long with these adorable Adidas Stan Smith tennis shoes with hearts. 
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Amazon
Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one. They're designed to turbo-charge any activity. 
$38 (REGULARLY $90)
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23
Amazon
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
The Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 cushioning technology provides ultra soft comfort in a super secure fit.
FROM $65 (REGULARLY $140)
ECCO Women's Soft 7 Fashion Sneaker
ECCO Women's Soft 7 Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
ECCO Women's Soft 7 Fashion Sneaker
The search for a comfortable white leather sneakers is over. This fresh pair from Ecco has a leather insole for extra cushioning, making them the perfect everyday sneaker. 
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker
Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker
Amazon
Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker
Everyone needs a good white sneaker to go with floral dresses, leggings and jeans. These Frye sneakers are made with soft leather so they're comfortable inside and gorgeous on the outside. 
$73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215)
Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Amazon
Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
The Saucony Women's Xodus ISO3 Sneaker takes their award winning cushioning system to the max by making the midsole one of the most comfortable on the market.
$76 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190)
Vionic Calina
Vionic Calina
Amazon
Vionic Calina
Make a statement in these buttery-soft leather casual sneakers from Vionic. 
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 33% off at Amazon, while supplies last.
$42 (REGULARLY $70)
Adidas Women's Duramo 9 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Duramo 9 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Duramo 9 Running Shoe
You can't beat the price on these comfy and light sneakers. 
$28 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Amazon
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.
$75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85)
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Cole Haan Women's GrandPro Tennis Leather Lace OX Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Add these cute and casual Cole Haan white sneakers to your spring wardrobe. 
$100 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
These Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage CL Sneakers come in 20 different colors and styles.
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
2021 is proving you can't have too many pairs of white sneakers. If you need to diversify your collection, these sneakers from Tommy Hilfiger are slip-ons! 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $59)
NIKE Men's Tanjun Sneakers
NIKE Men's Tanjun Sneakers, Breathable Textile Uppers and Comfortable Lightweight Cushioning
Amazon
NIKE Men's Tanjun Sneakers
If you want to like you're walking on clouds, these Nikes are what you want. 
$55 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Asics Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
ASICS women's walking shoe black and white
Amazon
Asics Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
The new Asics GEL-Quick Walking Shoe brings value and performance together in one great looking shoe.
$57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker
PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker
Amazon
PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker
If you're looking for a simple white sneaker, this one from Puma is a great addition to a spring or summer wardrobe. 
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Keds Women's Champion Original Leather Sneaker
Keds Women's Champion Original Leather Sneaker
Amazon
Keds Women's Champion Original Leather Sneaker
You can never go wrong with a pair of Keds. The iconic white sneaker has been a wardrobe staple since the 1980s and continues as a favorite canvas sneaker in 2021. 
$55
Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Lacoste Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
This Lacoste Men's Hydez Fashion Sneaker is crafted with imported leather and a soft, comfortable fabric lining.
$80 (REGULARLY $120)
New Balance Women's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
New Balance Women's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
Amazon
New Balance Women's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
Not all white sneakers are meant to be worn with chinos. These white trainers from New Balance have extra cushioning to support your feet no matter what kind of adventure you're having. 
$54 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker
You don't have to wear heels to be pretty in pink. 
$44 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
Amazon
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
These New Balance sneakers feature a midsole that delivers extremely lightweight cushioning making them comfortable for all-day wear. This sneaker comes in 35 different colors, to match anyone's personal style.
$52 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker
Concept 3 by Skechers Next Big Shine Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker
Add a little shine to your casual outfits with these Concept 3 by Skechers.
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
Superga 2790 Acotw
Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Amazon
Superga 2790 Acotw
Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. These chunky sneakers also come in three different colors.
$45 (REGULARLY $80)
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
You expect Italian leather on Italian shoes, but these Superga white shoes are just as stylish in canvas.  
$42 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Adidas Lite Racer Shoes
adidas Lite Racer Shoes
Amazon
Adidas Lite Racer Shoes
These Adidas Lite Racer Shoes are the perfect slip-on sneaker for an adventure. 
$28 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Steve Madden Women's Bertie Fashion Sneaker
Steve Madden Women's Bertie Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Steve Madden Women's Bertie Fashion Sneaker
These white kicks from Steven Madden are on trend with the platform sneaker style in true white.  
$72
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker
Amazon
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker
If you want white sneakers that are a little more unique than the typical leather or canvas styles, this Converse Chuck Taylor has a knit upper but maintains the silhouette of the classic white sneaker. 
$61 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Grand Court Sneaker
The Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.
$36 (REGULARLY $65)

