Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Save Up To 60% Off Levi's Jeans

That fall chill you're feeling will soon transition to winter weather and that has us scouring sales for the best jeans at the lowest prices. Amazon rarely disappoints us with all their fall fashion deals and we found some unbelievable discounts on Levi's jeans at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale for a wardrobe refresh. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time. We're seeing a major shift in how people are wearing jeans right now. TikTok says skinny jeans are out and mom jeans are in, but some of us aren't quite ready for the baggy jean style quite yet. No matter what style of jeans you like, Levi's has been around long enough that they can make jeans everyone wants.

Beyond Levi's, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Below, check out ET Style's top picks of the best Levi jeans we've picked out with Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale.

Levi's Low Pro Jeans Amazon Levi's Low Pro Jeans If you want to ease into the classic mom jean fit, these could be the bridge to the baggy look. They're a high waist, straight leg jean with a relaxed fit that won't make you feel frumpy if you wear it with a blazer. $70 $54 Buy Now

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for fall. You'll wear them season after season with several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$60 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe. $70 $45 Buy Now

