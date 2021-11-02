Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Sneakers
Holiday shopping has begun! While you might be looking for holiday gifts for loved ones, you can also get great deals on everyday items like sneakers. And for the the best deals, we're looking to Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and sneakers to you before the New Year! Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of!
Right now, you can find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names with fall style including Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Reebok and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw white sneakers on with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at Amazon, but there's a lot more to explore.
Beyond sneakers, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.
Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.
Shop ET Style's picks on sneakers below.
ET Style's Favorite Fall Sneakers from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale:
