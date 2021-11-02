Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Sneakers

Holiday shopping has begun! While you might be looking for holiday gifts for loved ones, you can also get great deals on everyday items like sneakers. And for the the best deals, we're looking to Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and sneakers to you before the New Year! Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of!

Right now, you can find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names with fall style including Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Reebok and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw white sneakers on with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at Amazon, but there's a lot more to explore.

Beyond sneakers, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Shop ET Style's picks on sneakers below.

ET Style's Favorite Fall Sneakers from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale:

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $100 $47 Buy Now

Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker Amazon Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker The Saucony Women's Xodus ISO3 Sneaker takes its award winning cushioning system to the max by making the midsole one of the most comfortable on the market. A fresh pair of these running shoes will last you all the way through fall and winter. $190 $66 Buy Now

Vionic Calina Amazon Vionic Calina Make a statement and experience the perfect sneaker at the same time when you slip into these buttery-soft leather casual shoes from Vionic. $150 $40 Buy Now

Superga 2790 Acotw Amazon Superga 2790 Acotw Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. These chunky sneakers also come in three different colors. $80 $37 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday

Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Oprah's Favorite Things List Celebrates 25 Years With 110 Gifts

The Coffee Lovers Gift Guide

Best Funko Pop! Toys to Give as Gifts for the Holidays

The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Shop the Best Home Gifts

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Shop the Best Fashion Gifts

Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge

Shop Cameron Diaz's Go-to Cookware -- Our Place’s Always Pan