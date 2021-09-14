Shopping

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up To 60% Off Levi's Jeans

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Levi's Amazon Black Friday Sale
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

It's not technically fall yet, but the fall chill has us scouring sales for the best jeans at the lowest prices. Amazon rarely disappoints us with all their fall fashion deals and we found some unbelievable discounts on Levi's jeans at Amazon's fall sale for a wardrobe refresh. 

We're seeing a major shift in how people are wearing jeans right now. TikTok says skinny jeans are out and mom jeans are in, but some of us aren't quite ready for the baggy jean style quite yet. No matter what style of jeans you like, Levi's has been around long enough that they can make jeans everyone wants. 

Beyond Levi's, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's fall sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's fall sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Below, check out ET Style's top picks of the best Levi jeans we've picked out with Amazon's fall sale.

Levi's Premium High Loose Jeans
Levi's Premium High Loose Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Premium High Loose Jeans
It's safe to say that these are very comfortable jeans. 
$77 (REGULARLY $120)
Levi's Low Pro Jeans
Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Low Pro Jeans
If you want to ease into the classic mom jean fit, these could be the bridge to the baggy look. They're a high waist, straight leg jean with a relaxed fit that won't make you feel frumpy if you wear it with a blazer. 
$60 (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
These high-waited jeans flatter those with a long torso -- it's tapered with a wide leg all the way down to the ankle. With more than 700 5-star reviews, you're bound to love these jeans. 
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Levi's Signature Gold Label Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Signature Gold Label Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
These jeans might not actually transform your booty, but they will definitely make you look and feel your best -- just take a look at the reviews! 
$16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
With a little bit of stretch and extra length, these traditional jeans are a comfy fit. 
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
These high waisted jeans in a light blue wash are the perfect length for transitioning from summer to fall. The high waist allows for a roomy but slimming fit. Pair it with a graphic tee and an oversized blazer for a casual fall outfit.
$70 AND UP AT AMAZON
Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans
Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans
If you want to transition away from the skinny jean, this is the perfect pair to ease you into mom jeans. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans
These Levi's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans are the perfect jean to dress up with heels or pair with sneakers for a casual look.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're set on black, there are 35 other colors and styles to choose from.
$42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for fall. You'll wear them season after season with several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$60 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe.  
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Who doesn't love a good skinny jean?
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Style these Levi ankle jeans with heels or sneakers.These Levi's are the perfect versatile jeans.
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Looking for the quintessential straight leg denim? You've found it, and at a discount! Choose from more than 20 washes -- in standard and plus size.
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are a classic shape that's also available in plus sizes. There are more than thirty colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly!
$36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
These Levi's jeans are a blend of cotton and elastane and other fibers for a comfortable but slimming fit.  
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans are offered in five washes. These Levi's Boyfriend Jeans can be styled with any footwear from sneakers to heels.
$24 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)

