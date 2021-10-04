Now that fall is here, it might be time to get some new fall sneakers. And for the the best deals, we're looking to Amazon's Fall Sale. Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of!

Right now, you can find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names with fall style including Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Reebok and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw white sneakers on with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at Amazon, but there's a lot more to explore.

Beyond sneakers, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the big discounts.

Shop ET Style's picks on sneakers below.

ET Style's Favorite Fall Sneakers from Amazon's Fall Sale:

Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker Amazon Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker The Saucony Women's Xodus ISO3 Sneaker takes its award winning cushioning system to the max by making the midsole one of the most comfortable on the market. A fresh pair of these running shoes will last you all the way through fall and winter. $73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190) Buy Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85) Buy Now

Superga 2790 Acotw Amazon Superga 2790 Acotw Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. These chunky sneakers also come in three different colors. $23 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Vionic Calina Amazon Vionic Calina Make a statement and experience the perfect sneaker at the same time when you slip into these buttery-soft leather casual shoes from Vionic. $40 (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Your Guide to Pairing Jeans with Boots This Fall

Doja Cat's Stylist Details the VMAs Host's Worm Dress (Exclusive)

21 Fall Boots Under $50 We Can't Wait to Wear

Jelly Shoes That Are Perfect Dupes for the TikTok-Famous Gucci Slides

Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Have Over 58,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings

Save Up to 92% On Fall Finds From Nordstrom Rack

Amazon Fall Sale: Best Deals on Fall Boots and Shoes

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Tory Burch Bags, Shoes & More

The 18 Best Walking Shoes for Women

Amazon's Fall Sale: Oprah-Loved Shoes Are $100 Off