Amazon's Holiday Sale: the Best Deals on Sneakers

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Sneaker Deals
We've entered a new season which means it might be time for new sneakers. And for the the best deals, we're looking to Amazon's Holiday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and sneakers to you before the New Year! Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of!

Right now, you can find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names with fall style including Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Reebok and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw white sneakers on with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at Amazon, but there's a lot more to explore.  

Beyond sneakers, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

Shop ET Style's picks on sneakers below.

ET Style's Favorite Fall Sneakers from Amazon's Holiday Sale:

Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Amazon
Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
The Saucony Women's Xodus ISO3 Sneaker takes its award winning cushioning system to the max by making the midsole one of the most comfortable on the market. A fresh pair of these running shoes will last you all the way through fall and winter. 
$190$55
Adidas Women's Duramo 9 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Duramo 9 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Duramo 9 Running Shoe
You can't beat the price on these comfy and light sneakers. For gym class or for a casual look, they have the potential to be your new favorite pair of sneakers. 
$150$33
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Amazon
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.
$85$61
PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker
PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker
Amazon
PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker
White sneakers is one of the latest trends we can get behind. This timeless style from Puma is a great addition to a fall wardrobe. 
$65$38
Under Armour Unisex-Child Grade School Assert 8 Sneaker
Under Armour Unisex-Child Grade School Assert 8 Sneaker
Amazon
Under Armour Unisex-Child Grade School Assert 8 Sneaker
If this color doesn't work for your child, it comes in 24 other colors. 
$55 $30
Adidas Lite Racer Shoes
adidas Lite Racer Shoes
Amazon
Adidas Lite Racer Shoes
These Adidas Lite Racer Shoes are the perfect slip-on sneaker for an adventure. 
$65$30
Vionic Women's Keke Suede
Vionic Women's Keke Suede
Amazon
Vionic Women's Keke Suede
These Vionic Women's Splendid Keke Lace-up Sneakers are walking shoes with a concealed orthotic arch support. This Oprah-Loved sneakers are more than $100 off, while supplies last.
$140$90
Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Lacoste Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
This Lacoste Men's Hydez Fashion Sneaker is crafted with imported leather and a soft, comfortable fabric lining.
$120$66
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at more than 60% off the retail price. 
$140$63
New Balance Women's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
New Balance Women's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
Amazon
New Balance Women's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
Not all white sneakers are meant to be worn with chinos. These white trainers from New Balance have extra cushioning to support your feet no matter what kind of adventure you're having. 
$76$46
Adidas Originals Child's Stan Smith Sneaker
Adidas Originals Child Stan Smith Sneaker with hearts
Amazon
Adidas Originals Child's Stan Smith Sneaker
Show your little one love all year long with these adorable Adidas Stan Smith tennis shoes with hearts. 
$75$26
Sam Edelman Women's Aubrie Sneaker
Sam Edelman Women's Aubrie Sneaker
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Aubrie Sneaker
A designer casual sneaker for when you don't want to dress up but still look stylish.  
$150$57
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 33% off at Amazon, while supplies last.
$70$32
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
Amazon
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
These New Balance sneakers feature a midsole that delivers extremely lightweight cushioning making them comfortable for all-day wear. This sneaker comes in 35 different colors, to match anyone's personal style.
$65
NIKE Men's Tanjun Sneakers
NIKE Men's Tanjun Sneakers, Breathable Textile Uppers and Comfortable Lightweight Cushioning
Amazon
NIKE Men's Tanjun Sneakers
If you want to like you're walking on clouds, these Nikes are what you want. 
$65$40
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker
You don't have to wear heels to be pretty in pink. 
$75$30
Mizuno Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23
Amazon
Mizuno Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
The Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 cushioning technology provides ultra soft comfort in a super secure fit.
$140$52
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
These Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage CL Sneakers come in 20 different colors and styles.
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker
Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker
Amazon
Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker
Frye is one of our favorite designer labels for shoes. These sneakers are made with soft leather so they're comfortable inside and gorgeous on the outside. 
$215$77
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
You expect Italian leather on Italian shoes, but these Superga white shoes are just as stylish in canvas.  
$65$35
ECCO Women's Soft 7 Fashion Sneaker
ECCO Women's Soft 7 Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
ECCO Women's Soft 7 Fashion Sneaker
The search for a comfortable sustainable sneakers for the fall season is over. This fresh pair from Ecco has a leather insole for extra cushioning, making them the perfect everyday sneaker. 
$160$75
Keds Women's Champion Original Leather Sneaker
Keds Women's Champion Original Leather Sneaker
Amazon
Keds Women's Champion Original Leather Sneaker
You can never go wrong with a pair of Keds. The iconic white sneaker has been a wardrobe staple since the 1980s and continues as a favorite canvas sneaker in 2021. 
$55
Nautica Kids Metallic Fashion Sneaker
Nautica Kids Metallic Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Nautica Kids Metallic Fashion Sneaker
Both adorable and durable, these metallic pink and black sneakers from Nautica have a non-slip wear-resistant sole made for the playground or gym class. 
$35$23
Steve Madden Women's Bertie Fashion Sneaker
Steve Madden Women's Bertie Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Steve Madden Women's Bertie Fashion Sneaker
These white kicks from Steven Madden are on trend with the platform sneaker style in true white.  
$72
Reebok Women's Princess-Sneaker Casual Joggers
Reebok Women's Princess-Sneaker Casual Joggers
Amazon
Reebok Women's Princess-Sneaker Casual Joggers
Retro kicks from Reebok have a casual '80s style. 
$50$37
Asics Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
ASICS women's walking shoe black and white
Amazon
Asics Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
The new Asics GEL-Quick Walking Shoe brings value and performance together in one great looking shoe.
$75$60
Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker
Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker
Add a little shine to your casual outfits with these Concept 3 by Skechers.
$35$24
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
The Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.
$65$31
Vionic Calina
Vionic Calina
Amazon
Vionic Calina
Make a statement and experience the perfect sneaker at the same time when you slip into these buttery-soft leather casual shoes from Vionic. 
$150$40
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
2021 is proving you can't have too many pairs of white sneakers. If you need to diversify your collection, these sneakers from Tommy Hilfiger are slip-ons! 
$59$30
Under Armour Unisex-Child Grade School Assert 8 Sneaker
Under Armour Unisex-Child Grade School Assert 8 Sneaker
Amazon
Under Armour Unisex-Child Grade School Assert 8 Sneaker
These kids sneakers are durable with a solid rubber outsole and the lightweight mesh keeps them breathable. 
$42$30
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Cole Haan Women's GrandPro Tennis Leather Lace OX Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Add these cute and casual Cole Haan white sneakers to your summer and fall wardrobe. 
$130$75
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker
Amazon
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Knit Slip on Sneaker
If you want white sneakers that are a little more unique than the typical leather or canvas styles, this Converse Chuck Taylor has a knit upper but maintains the silhouette of the classic white sneaker. 
$75$60
Superga 2790 Acotw
Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Amazon
Superga 2790 Acotw
Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. These chunky sneakers also come in three different colors.
$80$39

