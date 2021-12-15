The countdown to Christmas is on and Amazon's Holiday Sale has tons deals to shop! While you might be looking for holiday gifts for loved ones, you can also get great deals on everyday items like sneakers. And for the the best deals, we're looking to Amazon's Holiday Sale. And if you're concerned about supply chain issues causing shipping delays, the retailer has a plan in place to make sure gifts arrive on time. Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of!

Right now, you can find loads of deep discounts on the perfect pair of sneakers and athletic shoes from brand names with fall style including Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Reebok and even Kate Middleton's go-to, Superga. Whether you love to throw white sneakers on with a flowy dress or you're looking for a pair of trainers, there are tons of options to choose from at Amazon, but there's a lot more to explore.

Beyond sneakers, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Shop ET Style's picks on sneakers below.

ET Style's Favorite Fall Sneakers from Amazon's Holiday Sale:

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $100 $45 Buy Now

Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker Amazon Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker The Saucony Women's Xodus ISO3 Sneaker takes its award winning cushioning system to the max by making the midsole one of the most comfortable on the market. A fresh pair of these running shoes will last you all the way through fall and winter. $190 $97 Buy Now

Vionic Calina Amazon Vionic Calina Make a statement and experience the perfect sneaker at the same time when you slip into these buttery-soft leather casual shoes from Vionic. $150 $110 Buy Now

Superga 2790 Acotw Amazon Superga 2790 Acotw Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. These chunky sneakers also come in three different colors. $80 $40 Buy Now

