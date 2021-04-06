Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Sneakers from Adidas, Skechers, Nike, Under Armour, & More
If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift for an active mom, there are tons of options to choose from with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
Right now, you can find loads of discounts on athletic shoes and sneakers from brand names including Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Reebok and more at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. We've searched through the catalog of running shoes, trainers and tennis shoes and rounded up some of our favorite deals to share but there's a lot more to explore.
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, leggings, kids/baby gear, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale delivers huge discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best sneaker deals from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
