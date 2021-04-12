Shopping

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Save Up To 40% Off Levi's Jeans

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Levi's Amazon Black Friday Sale
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Spring is finally here and while we're ready for warm weather, it's still a bit chilly for the cute spring dresses and sandals we've been stocking up on. We still need that layer of denim to ease us into spring. The good news is that while you're shopping for the perfect Mother's Day giftAmazon's Mother's Day Sale has more than a few sales on jeans for you and mom. We've found tons of markdowns on designer clothes, but we zeroed in on discounts on Levi's jeans for some retail therapy and a wardrobe refresh. 

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss like these deals on Levi's jeans, but there's so much more  to explore. If you want to get some serious shopping done, Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on including electronicshome decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches,  cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelryspring jacketsunderwear, brasfitness trackers, luggage and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

And if the shaping jeans doesn't give you the booty-lift you want, try these viral Tiktok leggings Lizzo raves about!

Below, check out ET Style's top picks of the best Levi jeans we've picked out from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans are offered in five washes.
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Style these Levi ankle jeans with heels or sneakers.These Levi's are the perfect versatile jeans.
$51 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're set on black, there are 35 other colors and styles to choose from.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's Classic Crop Jeans
Levi's Women's Classic Crop Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Classic Crop Jeans
A Levi's Classic Crop Jean that's perfect to complete any look.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Signature Gold Label Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Signature Gold Label Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans
These jeans might not actually transform your booty, but it will definitely make you look and feel your best -- just take a look at the reviews! 
$15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Looking for the quintessential straight leg denim? You've found it, and at a discount! Choose from more than 20 washes -- in standard and plus size.
$21 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans
These Levi's Mile High Super Skinny Jeans are the perfect jean to dress up with heels or pair with sneakers for a casual look.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
These jeans are a blend of cotton and elastane and other fibers for a comfortable but slimming fit.  
$28 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
These jeans are the perfect length for spring and the high waist allows for a roomy but slimming fit. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Who doesn't love a good skinny jean?
$25 AND UP AT AMAZON
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
These high-waited jeans flatter those with a long torso -- it's tapered with a wide leg all the way down to the ankle. With more than 700 5-star reviews, you're bound to love these jeans. 
$49 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans
Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans
If you want to transition away from the skinny jean, this is the perfect pair to ease you into mom jeans. 
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for fall. You'll wear them season after season with several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$60 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe.  
$51 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are a classic shape that's also available in plus sizes. There are more than thirty colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly!
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans
Classic boot cut jeans are essential for spring.
$50 AT AMAZON

