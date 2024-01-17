Get ready to step back on the course with Amazon's best deals on golf bags, golf balls, shoes and accessories.
As the PGA Tour swings into action, it signals the official arrival of golf season in the golf season. Whether you're a seasoned player, eager to return to the courses, or a newcomer looking to step into the world of golf, now is the perfect time to gear up on top-rated equipment and stylish clothing. Luckily, Amazon is teeing up with deals on golf essentials in honor of the arrival of the new season.
From golf balls and golf bags to footwear and polos, there are plenty of discounts on golf equipment and clothing hiding in Amazon's secret golf storefront. You'll find savings on bestsellers from top golf brands like Callaway, PGA Tour, Taylormade and plenty more — all on sale for up to 60% off. These Amazon deals can help take your game to the next level with new golf gear.
We've scoured the vast list of Amazon discounts to find the best deals on golf equipment, no matter your skill level. As with all Amazon sales, there's no set expiration for these savings so you'll want to take advantage of them while they last. Ahead, shop all the best deals from Amazon's hidden golf storefront before stepping back out on the course.
Best Amazon Golf Equipment Deals
PowerBilt Powerbilt TPS Dunes 14-Way Golf Stand Bag
Carry your clubs in style with this 14 way golf bag with 3 full length club shaft dividers allowing easy access in and out of the bag. The mesh padding will keep your golf clubs organized and graphite shafts scratch free.
Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder
Get $100 off a best-selling and highly accurate laser rangefinder. Callaway's model accounts for elevation changes and measures the angle of incline/decline, then calculates the slope adjusted distance.
Taylormade 2021 TP5X Golf Ball
The new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern unlocks the next level of aerodynamics while promoting maximum carry distances and a steep angle of descent for extra stopping power, especially on long irons.
Taylormade Golf Spider GTX Putter
Made from lightweight 6061 Aluminum, the 194 gram top allows more weight to transfer to the outside of the frame. The back weight ring is made of heavy stainless steel that creates a deeper CG for less face rotation and enhanced stability.
Mizuno BR-D3 Golf Stand Bag
If you walk 18 more often than you ride, the BR-D3 makes every step a little easier. With 8 critical pockets and compartments, an ultra-comfortable shoulder strap, and an insulated drink pouch, you're ready to go.
Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Iron Set
A bigger head means an MOI of 2,908 g-cm2 in the 7-Iron—the most ever in a Cleveland Golf Hybrid-Iron. It’s maximum distance with maximum fun.
Microfiber Waffle Pattern Golf Towel (3-pack)
Make life easier for your favorite golfer with these microfiber towels, perfect for removing dirt, sand and debris from your clubs or keeping hands dry, all while being easily clipped to a golf bag.
Best Amazon Golf Clothing Deals
The apparel category should not be overlooked as there are markdowns on golf's performance brands like Adidas, PGA Tour, Under Armour and more. Shop the best deals on golf shoes, golf shorts, skorts and everything you'll need to upgrade your style below.
PGA TOUR Flat Front Active Waistband Golf Short
Whether you're bending over to pick up your ball, mid-swing, or at barbecue with friends, these shorts are a great addition to your golf apparel. The classic fit with a 9-inch inseam gives you a little extra room in the thigh, while the stretch fabric moves with you.
Callaway Men's Short Sleeve Ottoman Performance Golf Polo
This polo with built-in sun protection features moisture wicking Opti-Dri technology that moves sweat away from your body, while allowing optimal breathability, so you can always finish your game fresh and comfortable.
adidas Men's Standard Ultimate365 Tapered Pant
Four-way stretch fabric gives you a full range of motion, and gripper tape keeps your shirt tucked in.
PGA TOUR Airflux Solid Mesh Short Sleeve Polo
Innovative mesh ventilation in golf polo keeps you cool by allowing air to circulate, providing ultimate comfort on the course.
LouKeith Tennis Skirts for Women Golf
This stylish skirt combines a lightweight, stretchy outer layer with breathable built-in bike shorts for unrestricted movement and greater range of motion as you play.
adidas Golf Standard Wide Brim Hat
The wide brim provides plenty of shade, and moisture-absorbing AEROREADY keeps you dry. Plus, a toggle on the drawcord keeps it snug when the breeze picks up.
adidas Men's Go-to 9-inch Golf Shorts
Flex and swing freely in the adidas Men's Go-to 9-inch Golf Shorts.
Best Amazon Golf Shoe Deals
adidas Men's TOUR360 22 Golf Shoes
Made for endurance, performance and stability on the golf course, these shoes feature a midsole with Boost for comfort. Direct-inject TPU spikes provide traction without tiring spike pressure.
adidas Men's Codechaos 22 Spikeless Golf Shoe
The Codechaos 22 Spikeless Golf Shoes are designed with a knit upper for foot-hugging comfort and a responsive Boost midsole to energize every drive. The spikeless Twistgrip outsole keeps your feet securely planted through every swing.
adidas Men's Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoe
These men's golf shoes deliver lightweight stability as you bomb your driver. They feature cloudfoam cushioning in the midsole and sockliner for step-in comfort. The cleated outsole provides soft grip and traction on the course.
adidas Men's S2g Spikeless Golf Shoes
Built for comfort on and off the course, these golf shoes feature a Bounce midsole that provides cushioning and flexibility. The spikeless V-Traxion outsole delivers grip for enhanced stability.
adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe
Approach the tee with confidence in this lightweight design. Boost in the heel combined with a Lightstrike frame offer the perfect base for lightweight comfort throughout your round.
adidas Men's S2g Sl Boa Golf Shoes
The S2g Sl Boa Golf Shoes feature a bounce midsole for flexible cushioning and a Traxion rubber outsole for enhanced durability.
