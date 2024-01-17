As the PGA Tour swings into action, it signals the official arrival of golf season in the golf season. Whether you're a seasoned player, eager to return to the courses, or a newcomer looking to step into the world of golf, now is the perfect time to gear up on top-rated equipment and stylish clothing. Luckily, Amazon is teeing up with deals on golf essentials in honor of the arrival of the new season.

From golf balls and golf bags to footwear and polos, there are plenty of discounts on golf equipment and clothing hiding in Amazon's secret golf storefront. You'll find savings on bestsellers from top golf brands like Callaway, PGA Tour, Taylormade and plenty more — all on sale for up to 60% off. These Amazon deals can help take your game to the next level with new golf gear.

We've scoured the vast list of Amazon discounts to find the best deals on golf equipment, no matter your skill level. As with all Amazon sales, there's no set expiration for these savings so you'll want to take advantage of them while they last. Ahead, shop all the best deals from Amazon's hidden golf storefront before stepping back out on the course.

Best Amazon Golf Equipment Deals

Taylormade 2021 TP5X Golf Ball Amazon Taylormade 2021 TP5X Golf Ball The new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern unlocks the next level of aerodynamics while promoting maximum carry distances and a steep angle of descent for extra stopping power, especially on long irons. $53 $45 Shop Now

Taylormade Golf Spider GTX Putter Amazon Taylormade Golf Spider GTX Putter Made from lightweight 6061 Aluminum, the 194 gram top allows more weight to transfer to the outside of the frame. The back weight ring is made of heavy stainless steel that creates a deeper CG for less face rotation and enhanced stability. $350 $241 Shop Now

Best Amazon Golf Clothing Deals

The apparel category should not be overlooked as there are markdowns on golf's performance brands like Adidas, PGA Tour, Under Armour and more. Shop the best deals on golf shoes, golf shorts, skorts and everything you'll need to upgrade your style below.

Best Amazon Golf Shoe Deals

