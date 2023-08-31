While this year's major golf championships may be over, there is still plenty more time in the golf season to get out and enjoy more rounds on the green. The more you play golf, the more you're always looking for great bargains to upgrade your gear. Labor Day is just a couple weeks away and Amazon is teeing up with holiday deals on golf essentials available now.

From golf balls and golf bags to footwear and polos, there are plenty of discounts on golf equipment and clothing hiding in Amazon secret golf storefront. You'll find savings on bestsellers from top golf brands like Callaway, Titleist, PGA Tour, Taylormade and plenty more — all on sale for up to 70% off. These Amazon golf deals can help take your game to the next level with new golf gear.

We've scoured the vast list of Amazon discounts to find the best deals on golf equipment, no matter your skill level. As with all Amazon sales, there's no set expiration for these Labor Day savings so you'll want to take advantage of them while they last. Ahead, shop all the best deals from Amazon's hidden golf storefront before stepping back out on the course.

Best Amazon Golf Equipment Deals

Callaway Golf Rogue ST Max Iron Set Amazon Callaway Golf Rogue ST Max Iron Set Rogue ST MAX are Callaway’s longest iron ever, with refined game-improvement shaping for golfers who want incredible speed, forgiveness, and all-around iron performance. $1,000 $800 Shop Now

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder Amazon Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder Get $100 off a best-selling and highly accurate laser rangefinder. Callaway's model accounts for elevation changes and measures the angle of incline/decline, then calculates the slope adjusted distance. $300 $200 Shop Now

Taylormade Golf Spider GTX Putter Amazon Taylormade Golf Spider GTX Putter Made from lightweight 6061 Aluminum, the 194 gram top allows more weight to transfer to the outside of the frame. The back weight ring is made of heavy stainless steel that creates a deeper CG for less face rotation and enhanced stability. $350 $225 Shop Now

Precise M5 Ladies Womens Complete Golf Club Set Amazon Precise M5 Ladies Womens Complete Golf Club Set This right handed complete golf set includes a 460cc driver, #3 wood, 21 Hybrid, #5, #6, # 7, #8, #9, PW irons, putter, graphite shafts for Woods and irons, a stand bag and 3 matching head covers. $490 $263 Shop Now

Precise M5 Men's Complete Golf Clubs Package Set Amazon Precise M5 Men's Complete Golf Clubs Package Set The men's golf set comes complete in a deluxe stand bag with spacious pockets and 3 matching head covers. $430 $329 Shop Now

Taylormade 2021 TP5X Golf Ball Amazon Taylormade 2021 TP5X Golf Ball The new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern unlocks the next level of aerodynamics while promoting maximum carry distances and a steep angle of descent for extra stopping power, especially on long irons. $53 $48 Shop Now

Samsonite Hardside Golf Travel Case Amazon Samsonite Hardside Golf Travel Case Shield your golf bag and clubs from the wear and tear of air travel with this protective Samsonite case. $275 $213 Shop Now

Mizuno BR-D3 Golf Stand Bag Amazon Mizuno BR-D3 Golf Stand Bag If you walk 18 more often than you ride, the BR-D3 makes every step a little easier. With 8 critical pockets and compartments, an ultra-comfortable shoulder strap, and an insulated drink pouch, you're ready to go. $210 $170 Shop Now

Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Iron Set Amazon Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Iron Set A bigger head means an MOI of 2,908 g-cm2 in the 7-Iron—the most ever in a Cleveland Golf Hybrid-Iron. It’s maximum distance with maximum fun. $900 $601 Shop Now

Wilson Harmonized Golf Wedge Amazon Wilson Harmonized Golf Wedge Play higher shots with greater accuracy with a special sole grind that allows players to open the club face for improved performance. $60 $33 Shop Now

PowerBilt Powerbilt TPS Dunes 14-Way Golf Stand Bag Amazon PowerBilt Powerbilt TPS Dunes 14-Way Golf Stand Bag Carry your clubs in style with this 14 way golf bag with 3 full length club shaft dividers allowing easy access in and out of the bag. The mesh padding will keep your golf clubs organized and graphite shafts scratch free. $150 $95 Shop Now

Best Amazon Golf Clothing Deals

The apparel category should not be overlooked as there are markdowns on golf's performance brands like Adidas, PGA Tour, Under Armour and more. Shop the best deals on golf shoes, golf shorts, skorts and everything you'll need to upgrade your style below.

PGA TOUR Flat Front Active Waistband Golf Short Amazon PGA TOUR Flat Front Active Waistband Golf Short Whether you're bending over to pick up your ball, mid-swing, or at barbecue with friends, these shorts are a great addition to your golf apparel. The classic fit with a 9-inch inseam gives you a little extra room in the thigh, while the stretch fabric moves with you. $60 $33 Shop Now

Callaway Men's Short Sleeve Ottoman Performance Golf Polo Amazon Callaway Men's Short Sleeve Ottoman Performance Golf Polo This polo with built-in sun protection features moisture wicking Opti-Dri technology that moves sweat away from your body, while allowing optimal breathability, so you can always finish your game fresh and comfortable. $48 $35 Shop Now

PGA TOUR Airflux Solid Mesh Short Sleeve Polo Amazon PGA TOUR Airflux Solid Mesh Short Sleeve Polo Innovative mesh ventilation in golf polo keeps you cool by allowing air to circulate, providing ultimate comfort on the course. $45 $30 Shop Now

PGA TOUR Women's Airflux 16-Inch Golf Skort Amazon PGA TOUR Women's Airflux 16-Inch Golf Skort The innovative seams of the women's golf clothing are made to stretch, allowing for a wider range of unrestricted movement and greater range of motion as you play. $60 $20 Shop Now

Callaway Golf 2022 Tour Authentic Performance Pro Hat Amazon Callaway Golf 2022 Tour Authentic Performance Pro Hat Save more than 30% on a hat that's high on performance and popular on Tour. $33 $24 Shop Now

adidas Men's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes Polo Shirt Amazon adidas Men's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes Polo Shirt Always be ready to move. This adidas polo shirt keeps you feeling dry whether you're on the golf course, in the gym, running errands or in the office. $40 $25 Shop Now

adidas Men's UPF Quarter Zip Pullover Amazon adidas Men's UPF Quarter Zip Pullover This ultra sleek light weight jacket with built-in UPF protection is perfect for an ultra sunny day on the course. $65 $41 Shop Now

adidas Men's Space Dye Polo Shirt Amazon adidas Men's Space Dye Polo Shirt This men's adidas golf polo shirt is designed for year-round play. It's made of soft, stretchy piqué fabric for comfort and mobility on the course. $70 $49 Shop Now

adidas Men's Ultimate365 8.5" Golf Short Amazon adidas Men's Ultimate365 8.5" Golf Short Flex and swing freely in these golf shorts. Four-way stretch fabric gives you a full range of motion, and gripper tape keeps your shirt tucked in. A durable water-repellent finish sheds light showers and dew. $65 $57 Shop Now

Best Amazon Golf Shoe Deals

New Balance Men's Striker V3 Golf Shoe Amazon New Balance Men's Striker V3 Golf Shoe Play the fairways in lasting comfort with the Men’s Striker v3 golf shoe. A REVlite midsole gives outstanding responsiveness and cushioning so you can fully concentrate on your next shot. $110 $70 Shop Now

adidas Men's Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoe Amazon adidas Men's Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoe These men's golf shoes deliver lightweight stability as you bomb your driver. They feature cloudfoam cushioning in the midsole and sockliner for step-in comfort. The cleated outsole provides soft grip and traction on the course. $65 $51 Shop Now

adidas Men's TOUR360 22 BOA Golf Shoes Amazon adidas Men's TOUR360 22 BOA Golf Shoes These shoes feature a BOOST midsole that returns energy with every step. The 360Wrap design locks in and supports your feet through 18 holes and beyond. $250 $120 Shop Now

adidas Men's TOUR360 22 Golf Shoes Amazon adidas Men's TOUR360 22 Golf Shoes Made for endurance, performance and stability on the golf course, these shoes feature a midsole with Boost for comfort. Direct-inject TPU spikes provide traction without tiring spike pressure. $180 $86 Shop Now

adidas Men's Zg21 Motion Primegreen Golf Shoes Amazon adidas Men's Zg21 Motion Primegreen Golf Shoes Comfort and stability define these men's adidas golf shoes. The breathable, waterproof mesh upper hugs the foot for a supportive feel and helps seal out wet conditions. The six-spike outsole lets you play through all conditions with confident footing. $180 $98 Shop Now

adidas Men's S2g Spikeless Golf Shoes Amazon adidas Men's S2g Spikeless Golf Shoes Built for comfort on and off the course, these golf shoes feature a Bounce midsole that provides cushioning and flexibility. The spikeless V-Traxion outsole delivers grip for enhanced stability. $100 $70 Shop Now

adidas Men's ZG21 Golf Shoe Amazon adidas Men's ZG21 Golf Shoe Approach the tee with confidence in this lightweight design. Boost in the heel combined with a Lightstrike frame offer the perfect base for lightweight comfort throughout your round. $180 $170 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

