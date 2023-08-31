Labor Day is just around the corner and we found Amazon's best deals on golf bags, golf balls, shoes and accessories.
While this year's major golf championships may be over, there is still plenty more time in the golf season to get out and enjoy more rounds on the green. The more you play golf, the more you're always looking for great bargains to upgrade your gear. Labor Day is just a couple weeks away and Amazon is teeing up with holiday deals on golf essentials available now.
From golf balls and golf bags to footwear and polos, there are plenty of discounts on golf equipment and clothing hiding in Amazon secret golf storefront. You'll find savings on bestsellers from top golf brands like Callaway, Titleist, PGA Tour, Taylormade and plenty more — all on sale for up to 70% off. These Amazon golf deals can help take your game to the next level with new golf gear.
We've scoured the vast list of Amazon discounts to find the best deals on golf equipment, no matter your skill level. As with all Amazon sales, there's no set expiration for these Labor Day savings so you'll want to take advantage of them while they last. Ahead, shop all the best deals from Amazon's hidden golf storefront before stepping back out on the course.
Best Amazon Golf Equipment Deals
Callaway Golf Rogue ST Max Iron Set
Callaway Golf Rogue ST Max Iron Set
Rogue ST MAX are Callaway’s longest iron ever, with refined game-improvement shaping for golfers who want incredible speed, forgiveness, and all-around iron performance.
Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder
Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder
Get $100 off a best-selling and highly accurate laser rangefinder. Callaway's model accounts for elevation changes and measures the angle of incline/decline, then calculates the slope adjusted distance.
Taylormade Golf Spider GTX Putter
Taylormade Golf Spider GTX Putter
Made from lightweight 6061 Aluminum, the 194 gram top allows more weight to transfer to the outside of the frame. The back weight ring is made of heavy stainless steel that creates a deeper CG for less face rotation and enhanced stability.
Precise M5 Ladies Womens Complete Golf Club Set
Precise M5 Ladies Womens Complete Golf Club Set
This right handed complete golf set includes a 460cc driver, #3 wood, 21 Hybrid, #5, #6, # 7, #8, #9, PW irons, putter, graphite shafts for Woods and irons, a stand bag and 3 matching head covers.
Precise M5 Men's Complete Golf Clubs Package Set
Precise M5 Men's Complete Golf Clubs Package Set
The men's golf set comes complete in a deluxe stand bag with spacious pockets and 3 matching head covers.
Taylormade 2021 TP5X Golf Ball
Taylormade 2021 TP5X Golf Ball
The new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern unlocks the next level of aerodynamics while promoting maximum carry distances and a steep angle of descent for extra stopping power, especially on long irons.
Samsonite Hardside Golf Travel Case
Samsonite Hardside Golf Travel Case
Shield your golf bag and clubs from the wear and tear of air travel with this protective Samsonite case.
Mizuno BR-D3 Golf Stand Bag
Mizuno BR-D3 Golf Stand Bag
If you walk 18 more often than you ride, the BR-D3 makes every step a little easier. With 8 critical pockets and compartments, an ultra-comfortable shoulder strap, and an insulated drink pouch, you're ready to go.
Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Iron Set
Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Iron Set
A bigger head means an MOI of 2,908 g-cm2 in the 7-Iron—the most ever in a Cleveland Golf Hybrid-Iron. It’s maximum distance with maximum fun.
Wilson Harmonized Golf Wedge
Wilson Harmonized Golf Wedge
Play higher shots with greater accuracy with a special sole grind that allows players to open the club face for improved performance.
PowerBilt Powerbilt TPS Dunes 14-Way Golf Stand Bag
PowerBilt Powerbilt TPS Dunes 14-Way Golf Stand Bag
Carry your clubs in style with this 14 way golf bag with 3 full length club shaft dividers allowing easy access in and out of the bag. The mesh padding will keep your golf clubs organized and graphite shafts scratch free.
Best Amazon Golf Clothing Deals
The apparel category should not be overlooked as there are markdowns on golf's performance brands like Adidas, PGA Tour, Under Armour and more. Shop the best deals on golf shoes, golf shorts, skorts and everything you'll need to upgrade your style below.
PGA TOUR Flat Front Active Waistband Golf Short
PGA TOUR Flat Front Active Waistband Golf Short
Whether you're bending over to pick up your ball, mid-swing, or at barbecue with friends, these shorts are a great addition to your golf apparel. The classic fit with a 9-inch inseam gives you a little extra room in the thigh, while the stretch fabric moves with you.
Callaway Men's Short Sleeve Ottoman Performance Golf Polo
Callaway Men's Short Sleeve Ottoman Performance Golf Polo
This polo with built-in sun protection features moisture wicking Opti-Dri technology that moves sweat away from your body, while allowing optimal breathability, so you can always finish your game fresh and comfortable.
PGA TOUR Airflux Solid Mesh Short Sleeve Polo
PGA TOUR Airflux Solid Mesh Short Sleeve Polo
Innovative mesh ventilation in golf polo keeps you cool by allowing air to circulate, providing ultimate comfort on the course.
PGA TOUR Women's Airflux 16-Inch Golf Skort
PGA TOUR Women's Airflux 16-Inch Golf Skort
The innovative seams of the women's golf clothing are made to stretch, allowing for a wider range of unrestricted movement and greater range of motion as you play.
Callaway Golf 2022 Tour Authentic Performance Pro Hat
Callaway Golf 2022 Tour Authentic Performance Pro Hat
Save more than 30% on a hat that's high on performance and popular on Tour.
adidas Men's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes Polo Shirt
adidas Men's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes Polo Shirt
Always be ready to move. This adidas polo shirt keeps you feeling dry whether you're on the golf course, in the gym, running errands or in the office.
adidas Men's UPF Quarter Zip Pullover
adidas Men's UPF Quarter Zip Pullover
This ultra sleek light weight jacket with built-in UPF protection is perfect for an ultra sunny day on the course.
adidas Men's Space Dye Polo Shirt
adidas Men's Space Dye Polo Shirt
This men's adidas golf polo shirt is designed for year-round play. It's made of soft, stretchy piqué fabric for comfort and mobility on the course.
adidas Men's Ultimate365 8.5" Golf Short
adidas Men's Ultimate365 8.5" Golf Short
Flex and swing freely in these golf shorts. Four-way stretch fabric gives you a full range of motion, and gripper tape keeps your shirt tucked in. A durable water-repellent finish sheds light showers and dew.
Best Amazon Golf Shoe Deals
New Balance Men's Striker V3 Golf Shoe
New Balance Men's Striker V3 Golf Shoe
Play the fairways in lasting comfort with the Men’s Striker v3 golf shoe. A REVlite midsole gives outstanding responsiveness and cushioning so you can fully concentrate on your next shot.
adidas Men's Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoe
adidas Men's Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoe
These men's golf shoes deliver lightweight stability as you bomb your driver. They feature cloudfoam cushioning in the midsole and sockliner for step-in comfort. The cleated outsole provides soft grip and traction on the course.
adidas Men's TOUR360 22 BOA Golf Shoes
adidas Men's TOUR360 22 BOA Golf Shoes
These shoes feature a BOOST midsole that returns energy with every step. The 360Wrap design locks in and supports your feet through 18 holes and beyond.
adidas Men's TOUR360 22 Golf Shoes
adidas Men's TOUR360 22 Golf Shoes
Made for endurance, performance and stability on the golf course, these shoes feature a midsole with Boost for comfort. Direct-inject TPU spikes provide traction without tiring spike pressure.
adidas Men's Zg21 Motion Primegreen Golf Shoes
adidas Men's Zg21 Motion Primegreen Golf Shoes
Comfort and stability define these men's adidas golf shoes. The breathable, waterproof mesh upper hugs the foot for a supportive feel and helps seal out wet conditions. The six-spike outsole lets you play through all conditions with confident footing.
adidas Men's S2g Spikeless Golf Shoes
adidas Men's S2g Spikeless Golf Shoes
Built for comfort on and off the course, these golf shoes feature a Bounce midsole that provides cushioning and flexibility. The spikeless V-Traxion outsole delivers grip for enhanced stability.
adidas Men's ZG21 Golf Shoe
adidas Men's ZG21 Golf Shoe
Approach the tee with confidence in this lightweight design. Boost in the heel combined with a Lightstrike frame offer the perfect base for lightweight comfort throughout your round.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
