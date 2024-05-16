With temperatures on the rise and plenty of sun-kissed days to come, the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul has made its much-anticipated return. This sale extravaganza offers a golden opportunity for beauty enthusiasts to refresh their routine with major savings on summer-ready essentials ahead of the new season.

For one last day today, Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul sale is offering discounts on best-selling skincare, makeup and hair care products from top brands like Laneige, Color Wow, Maybelline, Revlon and more. Plus, shoppers will receive a $10 credit when they spend $50 or more on eligible Amazon Beauty or Amazon Premium Beauty products using the code BEAUTYHAUL at checkout.

Whether you're looking to declutter your makeup bag, replenish your go-to summer travel favorites or are eager to dive into the latest beauty trends, Amazon has a treasure trove of deals available now. Many of these picks, like customizable self-tanners, best-selling sunscreens, oil-control creams, and frizz-control hair sprays, are must-haves for summer.

From top-rated moisturizers with SPF to TikTok-viral bronzing products, you'll be more than ready to dive in to a beautiful summer. Below, shop the 20 best deals from the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul.

Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Skincare Deals

Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Makeup Deals

Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Hair Care Deals

Conair Satin Heatless Curls Set Amazon Conair Satin Heatless Curls Set One of the last things anyone wants to do on a scorching summer day is put a hot hair tool near their head, but with these heatless curlers you can potentially achieve the same look overnight. $15 $14 Shop Now

