Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul Sale Ends Tonight: Hurry to Save on Foreo, Laneige, COSRX and More

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 3:43 PM PDT, May 16, 2024

Refresh your beauty stash for summer with all of Amazon's best deals on skincare, makeup and haircare.

With temperatures on the rise and plenty of sun-kissed days to come, the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul has made its much-anticipated return. This sale extravaganza offers a golden opportunity for beauty enthusiasts to refresh their routine with major savings on summer-ready essentials ahead of the new season.

For one last day today, Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul sale is offering discounts on best-selling skincare, makeup and hair care products from top brands like Laneige, Color Wow, Maybelline, Revlon and more. Plus, shoppers will receive a $10 credit when they spend $50 or more on eligible Amazon Beauty or Amazon Premium Beauty products using the code BEAUTYHAUL at checkout.

Whether you're looking to declutter your makeup bag, replenish your go-to summer travel favorites or are eager to dive into the latest beauty trends, Amazon has a treasure trove of deals available now. Many of these picks, like customizable self-tanners, best-selling sunscreens, oil-control creams, and frizz-control hair sprays, are must-haves for summer.

From top-rated moisturizers with SPF to TikTok-viral bronzing products, you'll be more than ready to dive in to a beautiful summer. Below, shop the 20 best deals from the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul.

Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Skincare Deals

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection

This set includes celeb-loved Mario Badescu's three facial sprays that can easily be incorporated into your day-to-night regimen.

$24 $17

FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device

FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device
FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Device

With over 2,900 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that are said to lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.

$219 $153

Coola Organic Sunscreen and Lip Balm SPF 30 Sun Protection Kit

Coola Organic Sunscreen and Lip Balm SPF 30 Sun Protection Kit
Coola Organic Sunscreen and Lip Balm SPF 30 Sun Protection Kit

Whether you keep it for yourself or give it as a much-appreciated gift, this Coola Sun Protection set with facial cleanser, skin renewal serum, SPF drops and tinted lip balm will come in handy this summer.

$45 $40

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles

Pack up these perfectly-sized and individually-wrapped Neutrogena makeup cleansing wipes for weekend trips and summer getaways. 

$9 $7

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30

This oil-free moisturizer from the brand, developed with dermatologists, has SPF 30 to help keep you safe in the sun.

$20 $15

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer

An unscented lightweight moisturizer that not only provides protection from UVA/UVB rays, but also hydrates and plumps the skin.

$55 $23

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer

If you have dry skin, Laneige's replenishing moisturizer takes hydration to the next level by strengthening skin's moisture barrier to lock in hydration.

$40 $34

Eos Shea Better Body Lotion — Vanilla Cashmere

Eos Shea Better Body Lotion — Vanilla Cashmere
Eos Shea Better Body Lotion — Vanilla Cashmere

When you're showing off skin this summer, keep it soft and supple with the help of this body lotion made with shea butter and nourishing oils.

$11 $9

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.

$24 $18

Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Makeup Deals

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara

With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, it's clear to see why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites.

$13 $10

L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

Achieve the perfect bronzed look with the TikTok-loved L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, available in four shades for all skin tones.

$17 $14

Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner

Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner
Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner

Don't let sweat or pool days stop you from a bold cat eye with this waterproof eyeliner.

$10 $8

NYX Profession Makeup Marshmellow Smoothing Primer

NYX Profession Makeup Marshmellow Smoothing Primer
NYX Profession Makeup Marshmellow Smoothing Primer

Apply this smoothing primer before your makeup to help smooth texture and blur skin imperfections.

$17 $13

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser

A TikTok-favorite, this multi-use concealer has a sponge-tip applicator for easy, mess-free application.

$11 $9

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

Even if you stay out of the sun you can get that sun-kissed glow with the help of this luminous bronzer. 

$16 $13

Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul Hair Care Deals

Color Wow Color Security Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Set

Color Wow Color Security Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Set
Color Wow Color Security Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Set

Formulated for all hair types, this shampoo and conditioner from Color Wow can help improve shine and glossiness.

$43 $38

Conair Satin Heatless Curls Set

Conair Satin Heatless Curls Set
Conair Satin Heatless Curls Set

One of the last things anyone wants to do on a scorching summer day is put a hot hair tool near their head, but with these heatless curlers you can potentially achieve the same look overnight.

$15 $14

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer

This internet-loved brush and blow dryer combo from Revlon delivers a salon-worthy blowout at home.

$70 $40

Biosilk Silk Therapy Original Cure

Biosilk Silk Therapy Original Cure
Biosilk Silk Therapy Original Cure

Biosilk silk therapy is said to help treat split ends, deliver incredible shine and smooth frizzy hair.

$43 $22

It's a 10 Haircare Silk Express Miracle Silk Hair Mask

It's a 10 Haircare Silk Express Miracle Silk Hair Mask
It's a 10 Haircare Silk Express Miracle Silk Hair Mask

Designed for every hair type, this silk hair mask detangles strands while improving elasticity and sealing in moisture.

$39 $19

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

Defend your tresses from heat damage with CHI's thermal protection spray.

$16 $13

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

