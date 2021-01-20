Shopping

Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals: Beauty, Skincare and Hair Products Available on Amazon for Under $35

By Amy Sheridan
With Valentine's Day coming up, it's a prime time to experiment with new skincare and hair products -- especially ones that won't break the bank. And to no one's surprise, Amazon offers tons of highly recommended face cleansers, face oils, eye cream, dry shampoofoundation, toners, face masks and wrinkle treatments for under $35.

While you might be focused on scoring marked-down clothes and shoes from the go-to mega retailer, the Amazon skincare section holds its own with thousands of affordable products that are begging to be added to your daily regimen. You'll find everything from Neutrogena sunscreen to CeraVe night cream to La Roche-Posay moisturizer to help fight dry skin.

Another incentive for bargain beauty shoppers: If you have Amazon Prime, shipping is free.

Below, shop 40 of the best-selling skincare items on Amazon that cost under $35. (A couple are less than nine bucks!)

Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream
Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream
Amazon
Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream
If you've been looking for a bb cream to add to your beauty routine, this one is blemish-fighting with salicylic acid to help clear acne and conceal imperfections while evening out skin tone.
$6.77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $8.99)
Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner
Thayers
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner
Amazon
Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner
Thayers
Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner is a natural way to cleanse, balance skin pH, tighten pores, control acne and moisturize your skin thanks to a blend of witch hazel, rosewater and aloe vera. It also smells delightful.
$10.95 AT AMAZON
PURA D'OR Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo
PURA D'OR Hair Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo ORIGINAL Scent (16 oz) w/Argan Oil, Herbal DHT Blockers, Zero Sulfates, Natural Ingredients For Men & Women, All Hair Types
Amazon
PURA D'OR Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo
Boost your hair's body with PURA D'OR Hair Thinning Therapy Biotin Shampoo. It uses natural ingredients to stimulate growth for thicker, stronger hair. 
$24.98 ON AMAZON
Drunk Elephant The Littles: Head to Toe Kit
Drunk Elephant NightBright Duo
Amazon
Drunk Elephant The Littles: Head to Toe Kit
Want to give yourself some extra care overnight? Be sure to grab Drunk Elephant's NightBright duo, which features two of the brand's best-selling products: the Virgin Luxury Marula Facial Oil and the T.L.C. Frambroos Glycolic NIght Serum.
$28 AT AMAZON
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser with Pump Dispenser | Fragrance, Gluten and Sulfate Free | For Sensitive Skin | 8 Fl Oz
Amazon
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser
Vanicream's Gentle Facial Cleanser is perfect for those with sensitive skin or allergies because it is free of dyes, fragrance, parabens, formaldehyde and other preservatives. Dr. Shereene Idriss, aka the Pillow Talk Derm, is an NYC-based cosmetic dermatologist. She gives free skincare advice from bed in her #pillowtalkderm Instagram story sessions and names Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser as her face wash of choice.
$8.86 AT AMAZON
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Amazon
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
The Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels uses hydrolyzed elastin to calm muscles under the skin to help restore firmness and tone to the under eye area.
$33 AT AMAZON
Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash with Aloe Vera
Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash with Aloe Vera, Advanced Acne Cleanser for Face and Body
Amazon
Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash with Aloe Vera
Don't worry about clogged pores with Replenix Benzoyl Peroxide Wash. It's non-comedogenic, paraben-free and fragrance-free, making it an excellent face and body cleanser for people of all ages with a variety of skin types -- including sensitive skin.
$17.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $22.50)
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream
Amazon
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream
The best eye cream for sensitive skin is also one of the most affordable eye creams on our list. Its formula absorbs quickly like a gel but moisturizes deeply like a cream and contains trusty ingredients like hyaluronic acid, licorice extract and vitamin C. This eye moisturizer is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested and is clinically shown to be non-irritating and hypoallergenic.
$12.23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14.99)
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Le Riot Lip Gloss
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga blaze le riot
Amazon
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Le Riot Lip Gloss
This popular gloss is lightweight and high-shine -- the perfect combo. The pretty shade pictured above is Blaze.
$18 AT AMAZON
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Amazon
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Drunk Elephant is a cult favorite brand for beauty product lovers everywhere because of the fact all their products are cruelty-free, vegan and gluten-free. Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser is a gentle face wash and makeup remover for all skin types but works great for acne-prone skin.
$32 AT AMAZON
Batiste Clean & Light Bare Dry Shampoo
Batiste Clean & Light Bare Dry Shampoo
Amazon
Batiste Clean & Light Bare Dry Shampoo
Batiste dry shampoo is one of the most affordable, recognizable and best options out there. The no-fuss Batiste spray refreshes dirty hair in between washes and instantly absorbs grease. If you don't like a strong scent, we recommend the Clean & Light option.
$9.38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $10.99)
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
In addition to providing UV protection at SPF 30, this La Roche-Posay oil-free moisturizer contains ceramides (essential for repairing the skin barrier) and the anti-aging nutrient niacinamide.
$19.99 AT AMAZON
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Amazon
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Pamper your sweetheart with the Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set. This spa kit includes Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, plus a pair of cotton gloves.
$14.29 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14.99)
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Risqué Brow & Lash Sparkle Topper
Risqué Brow & Lash Sparkle Topper
Amazon
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Risqué Brow & Lash Sparkle Topper
Add some sparkle to your brows or lashes with this limited edition gel formula.
$17.24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $22.50)
beautyblender Makeup Sponge
beautyblender Bubble Makeup Sponge
Amazon
beautyblender Makeup Sponge
Meghan Markle is a natural beauty who loves to show off her beautiful freckles, so she's never seen wearing a full-coverage foundation. Meghan seems to have been following this rule for a long time as she revealed in a 2014 interview with Birchbox that she only applies base makeup on areas where needed and "spread it with a beautyblender." "I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face," she commented.
$18 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser
Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser
Honest Beauty
Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser
The Honest Beauty's Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser soothes and calms sensitive skin. This formula is vegan, hypoallergenic, dermatologist approved and cruelty-free.
$17.99 AT AMAZON
COCO & CO. Organic Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin
COCO & CO. Organic Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin, Beauty Grade, 8 Fl Oz
Amazon
COCO & CO. Organic Pure Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for Hair & Skin
This coconut oil is a hair care product and skin care product all-in-one. It can be used in place of body lotion for a hydrating skincare routine or as a hair mask. 
$16.50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $21)
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
If you're like us, you've tried countless serums over the years. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum uses its namesake ingredient as well as vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to reduce signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. Expect brighter, firmer skin with regular use.
$19.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $29.99)
Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel
Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel
Amazon
Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel
Eva Naturals Youth Restoring Eye Gel is a firming eye cream treatment for puffy eyes, dark circles, fine lines and crow's feet. This eye gel formula pairs plant stem cells with Matrixyl 3000, amino acids and hyaluronic acid to smooth wrinkles and boost collagen production.
$14.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $29.95)
Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray
Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray
Amazon
Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray
This Pureology leave-in spray does it all -- it detangles, maintains salon hair color and protects the hair from heat damage. 
$28 AT AMAZON
Bliss Eye Do All Things
Bliss Eye Do All Things
Amazon
Bliss Eye Do All Things
This Bliss Eye Do All Things Hydrating Eye Gel depuffs and brighten tired eyes and dark circles with a steel rollerball massaging applicator. This Bliss multi-action cooling eye gel brightens and tightens the skin around the eyes.
$19.96 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $22)
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Amazon
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice is a top choice for effective skincare products. The line's Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant gently sloughs off dead cells and keeps clogged pores at bay. See ya, dull skin!
$29.50 AT AMAZON
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Amazon
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
Honest Beauty's Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream is a color correcting and brightening eye cream formulated with hyaluronic acid and squalene. This product is vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free.
$24 AT AMAZON
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask
Amazon
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask
This is not your typical face mask. Mix the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay with equal parts apple cider vinegar or water so it turns into a thick paste, then apply generously to your face. (Only leave on for about five minutes if you have sensitive skin or dry skin.) The mask pulls out impurities as it works, so you might feel some tightening as it dries. That tingly sensation -- and the mess you might make while prepping this mask -- is normal.
$11.97 AT AMAZON
Physicians Formula Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping
Physicians Formula Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping
Amazon
Physicians Formula Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping
Physicians Formula's Plump Potion Needle-Free Lip Plumping instantly gives you the look of fuller lips with no lip injections required. Hyaluronic Acid is used for moisture that penetrates your skin to conceal fine lines in your lips.
$9.75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $10.49)
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretch Marks, Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic, 0.85 Ounces, Pack of 3, For All Skin Types, with Vitamin A, E
Amazon
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
You've likely seen this little bottle before. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil has been hailed as a miracle worker for scars and stretch marks. It contains vitamin E, chamomile, lavender oil and purcellin oil to even out your skin tone without clogging pores.
$14.97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $17.97)
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen with SPF 100+
Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen with SPF 100+
Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen with SPF 100+
Protect your skin from UV rays and the greasiness that often accompanies sunscreen with this lightweight formula. Neutrogena's Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Non-Greasy Sunscreen with SPF 100+ is suitable for all skin types.
$10.97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $11.99)
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Eye-dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
Eye-dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
Amazon
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Eye-dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
This versatile best-seller will be your new go-to liquid liner.
$20 AT AMAZON
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask
Amazon
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask
With an ice cream-like texture, this creamy, dreamy mask is a dessert that’s actually good for your skin. It hydrates, soothes and calms with aloe vera, peppermint leaf extract and panthenol -- plus shea butter “chocolate chips” for extra nourishment. We dig it, and so will your skin.    
$13.70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14.99)
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream
This lightweight gel moisturizer formula is packed with the powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid and is beloved by high-end beauty aficionados and drugstore dwellers alike. The gel-cream consistency spreads evenly but feels more like a cooling liquid once applied. It's non-comedogenic, so it won't lead to clogged pores and it works well under makeup. It also lacks alcohol and oil, making it suitable for oily skin. This hydrating gel absorbs almost instantly, so your skin feels softer, nourished and not at all greasy.
$15.28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $18.98)
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame
Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame
Amazon
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame
The perfect palette for the Valentine's Day! Play with 10 shades of blendable, buildable eyeshadow in metallic, shimmer and sparkle finishes for a romantic evening. 
$26.17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $34)
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Amazon
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty's The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer is formulated with two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane. This face moisturizer is oil-free, synthetic-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free.
$29.99 AT AMAZON
Kimkoo 3-in-1 Jade Roller, Jade Gua Sha Massage Tool and Silicone Mask Brush Set
Kimkoo 3-in-1 Jade Roller, Jade Gua Sha Massage Tool and Silicone Mask Brush Set
Amazon
Kimkoo 3-in-1 Jade Roller, Jade Gua Sha Massage Tool and Silicone Mask Brush Set
TikTok teens are all about quality beauty tools, and the Kimkoo 3-in-1 set includes a facial jade roller, a jade Gua Sha massage tool and silicone mask brush set. This set eliminates muscle tension, the jade roller can smooth fine lines and make skin glow. The set reduces dark circles, edema and improve skin health.  
$9.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23.98)
L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30
L'Oreal revitalift spf 30 moisturizer
Amazon
L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30
We don't need to hear much more than "Jennifer Lopez loves this product" before whipping out our credit card. But if you are curious why the superstar uses it religiously, this budget-friendly anti-aging face cream contains moisturizing ingredients and SPF 30 -- a must -- plus glycolic acid, vitamin C and pro-retinol. Together, the combo works to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and protect from UV rays.
$15.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $19.99)
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
Amazon
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
The Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask is formulated with activated charcoal and Jeju volcanic ash. This face mask is paraben free, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free.
$17.75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $19.99)

