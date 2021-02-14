Valentine's Day is here and there's still time to get big discounts on sneakers with Amazon's Valentine's Day deals. Right now, you can find loads of discounts on pink athletic shoes and Valentine's Day sneakers from brand names including Nike, Skechers. Adidas, Reebok and more.

If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or you're a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, there are tons of options to shop with Amazon's Valentine's Day deals.

Amazon's Valentine's Day sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon New Year, New You Deals sale. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Valentine's Day deals, including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, leggings, kids/baby gear, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Amazon's Valentine's Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best sneaker deals from Amazon's Valentine's Day deals.

Concept 3 by Skechers Next Big Shine Sneaker Amazon Concept 3 by Skechers Next Big Shine Sneaker Add a little shine to your casual outfits with these Concept 3 by Skechers. $16 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $36) Buy now

Reebok Women's Classic Leather Sneaker Amazon Reebok Women's Classic Leather Sneaker You don't have to wear heels to be pretty in pink. Shop now to get these Reebok classics for up to 33% off the original price. $25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) Buy now

Converse Men's Chuck Taylor Sneakers Amazon Converse Men's Chuck Taylor Sneakers It doesn't have to be Valentine's Day to look cool in red Converse. $19 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy now

Adidas Originals Child's Stan Smith Sneaker Adidas Originals Child Stan Smith Sneaker Adidas Originals Child's Stan Smith Sneaker Show your little one love all year long with these adorable Adidas Stan Smith tennis shoes with hearts. $18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) Buy now

Women's Keke Suede Vionic Amazon Women's Keke Suede Vionic These Vionic Women's Splendid Keke Lace-up Sneakers are walking shoes with a concealed orthotic arch support. REGULARLY $140 $49.95 at Amazon

Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe Adidas Amazon Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe Adidas Mirror basketball legends in these shiny patent leather sneakers designed as a nod to the classic Adidas basketball shoes. They feature a rubber sole and lightweight cushioning so you can dunk in style and comfort. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Lite Racer Shoes Amazon Lite Racer Shoes These adidas Lite Racer Shoes are the perfect slip-on sneaker for an adventure. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe This Mavia X Running Shoe provides maximum comfort while staying trendy. These knit Adidas sneakers provide freedom of movement and feature a plush midsole to cushion your arches even when you're pounding the pavement. $41 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 33% off at Amazon, while supplies last. $47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Vionic Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes Amazon Vionic Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes Oprah Winfrey herself is obsessed with this podiatrist-approved shoe brand. Vionic shoes are super comfortable and stylish and, yes, queen Oprah has a number of pairs from this great walking shoe brand. Not only are they built with comfort in mind, but many Vionic shoes carry the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, a distinction reserved for footwear that promotes foot health and provides proper support. Blending fashion-forward style with comfort technology (like a biomechanically molded footbed and a shock-absorbing midsole), these slip-on shoes are the perfect travel shoes to keep your feet happy for miles ahead. $73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $118) BUY NOW

Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker The adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are designed to honor tennis. The signature stripes are perforated in the leather shoe to mirror iconic tennis styles. $55 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker Amazon Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker This Lacoste Men's Hydez Fashion Sneaker is crafted with imported leather and a soft, comfortable fabric lining. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Vionic Calina Amazon Vionic Calina Make a statement in these buttery-soft leather casual sneakers from Vionic. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker These Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage CL Sneakers come in 20 different colors and styles. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $70 AT AMAZON (LIST PRICE $85) BUY NOW

New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker Amazon New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker These New Balance sneakers feature a midsole that delivers extremely lightweight cushioning and they are comfortable all-day wear. This sneaker comes in 35 different colors, for everyone's personal style. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Asics Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe Amazon Asics Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe The new Asics GEL-Quick Walking Shoe brings value and performance together in one great looking shoe. $57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Reebok Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer Amazon Reebok Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer These Reebok Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainers come in 11 different colors and styles. $67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoe Amazon Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoe The Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoes are breathable, lightweight, running shoes with ample support which counteracts the repetitive stress running puts on your entire body. $95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one. They're designed to turbo-charge any activity. $56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 40% off the retail price. $48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker These are the staple Adidas shoes that are perfect for everyone. This Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants. $32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

2790 Acotw Superga Amazon 2790 Acotw Superga These Superga Women's 2790 Acotw are a Kate Middleton favorite and come in six unique colors. $23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Under Armour Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoe Amazon Under Armour Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoe These Under Armour Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoes provide a zero gravity feel to eliminate the shock from impact. This athletic shoe is also designed with UA HOVR foam that gives back the energy that you put in. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Saucony Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe Amazon Saucony Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe Performance technology meets athletic style in the all new Saucony Cohesion 13 running shoe. Featuring a stylish, breathable upper, cushioning technology and a durable rubber outsole, the Saucony Cohesion is a go-to neutral running shoe. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker Amazon Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker The Saucony Women's Xodus ISO3 Sneaker takes their award winning cushioning system to the max by making the midsole one of the most comfortable on the market. $48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190) Buy Now

Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker ECCO Amazon Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker ECCO The Ecco Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker is a cool, contemporary-looking, long-lace sneaker crafted from rich leathers for a light soft feel. $85 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost Sneakers Amazon Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost Sneakers Kick your workout look up a notch with these brightly colored adidas by Stella McCartney sneakers. $150 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $230) Buy Now

Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe Mizuno Amazon Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe Mizuno The Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 cushioning technology provides ultra soft comfort in a super secure fit. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes

SKIMS Drops Valentine's Day Collection

Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Her

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Designer Dresses

Famous Couples Celebrate Valentine's Day 2021 -- See the Sweet Posts!

23 Best Running Shoes for Women -- Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics, Saucony, Reebok, New Balance and More

Allbirds: These Could Be the Most Comfortable Shoes You've Ever Worn