Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals on Sneakers: Save Up To 50% Off Adidas, Skechers, Nike, Under Armour, & More

By Amy Sheridan
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Valentine's Day is here and there's still time to get big discounts on sneakers with Amazon's Valentine's Day deals. Right now, you can find loads of discounts on pink athletic shoes and Valentine's Day sneakers from brand names including Nike, Skechers. Adidas, Reebok and more. 

If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or you're a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, there are tons of options to shop with Amazon's Valentine's Day deals. 

Amazon's Valentine's Day sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc JacobsSkechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, AdidasAmerican ApparelUggsLacosteVineyard VinesCalvin Klein, Vionic, Alo YogaJ.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon New Year, New You Deals sale. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Valentine's Day deals, including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoesswimwear, men's clothingunderwearwatchescookware, kitchen appliancesshoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, leggingskids/baby gearluggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Amazon's Valentine's Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best sneaker deals from Amazon's Valentine's Day deals.

Concept 3 by Skechers Next Big Shine Sneaker
Concept 3 by Skechers Next Big Shine Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Concept 3 by Skechers Next Big Shine Sneaker
Add a little shine to your casual outfits with these Concept 3 by Skechers.
$16 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Sneaker
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Sneaker
You don't have to wear heels to be pretty in pink. Shop now to get these Reebok classics for up to 33% off the original price. 
$25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Converse Men's Chuck Taylor Sneakers
Converse Men's Chuck Taylor Sneakers
Amazon
Converse Men's Chuck Taylor Sneakers
It doesn't have to be Valentine's Day to look cool in red Converse. 
$19 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Adidas Originals Child's Stan Smith Sneaker
Adidas Originals Child Stan Smith Sneaker with hearts
Adidas Originals Child Stan Smith Sneaker
Adidas Originals Child's Stan Smith Sneaker
Show your little one love all year long with these adorable Adidas Stan Smith tennis shoes with hearts. 
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Nike Womens Air Max 98 Running Trainers Ci3709 Sneakers Shoes
Nike Womens Air Max 98 Running Trainers Ci3709 Sneakers Shoes
Amazon
Nike Womens Air Max 98 Running Trainers Ci3709 Sneakers Shoes
Nike's Valentine's Day sneakers are a sweetheart deal at more than 40% the original price. 
$100 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170)
Women's Keke Suede
Vionic
Vionic Women's Keke Suede
Amazon
Women's Keke Suede
Vionic
These Vionic Women's Splendid Keke Lace-up Sneakers are walking shoes with a concealed orthotic arch support.
REGULARLY $140
Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Amazon
Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas
Mirror basketball legends in these shiny patent leather sneakers designed as a nod to the classic Adidas basketball shoes. They feature a rubber sole and lightweight cushioning so you can dunk in style and comfort.
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Lite Racer Shoes
adidas Lite Racer Shoes
Amazon
Lite Racer Shoes
These adidas Lite Racer Shoes are the perfect slip-on sneaker for an adventure. 
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
This Mavia X Running Shoe provides maximum comfort while staying trendy. These knit Adidas sneakers provide freedom of movement and feature a  plush midsole to cushion your arches even when you're pounding the pavement.    
$41 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 33% off at Amazon, while supplies last.
$47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Vionic Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes
Vionic Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes
Amazon
Vionic Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes
Oprah Winfrey herself is obsessed with this podiatrist-approved shoe brand. Vionic shoes are super comfortable and stylish and, yes, queen Oprah has a number of pairs from this great walking shoe brand. Not only are they built with comfort in mind, but many Vionic shoes carry the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, a distinction reserved for footwear that promotes foot health and provides proper support. Blending fashion-forward style with comfort technology (like a biomechanically molded footbed and a shock-absorbing midsole), these slip-on shoes are the perfect travel shoes to keep your feet happy for miles ahead.
$73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $118)
Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker
adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker
The adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are designed to honor tennis. The signature stripes are perforated in the leather shoe to mirror iconic tennis styles.     
$55 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Lacoste Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
This Lacoste Men's Hydez Fashion Sneaker is crafted with imported leather and a soft, comfortable fabric lining.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Vionic Calina
Vionic Calina
Amazon
Vionic Calina
Make a statement in these buttery-soft leather casual sneakers from Vionic. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
These Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage CL Sneakers come in 20 different colors and styles.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Amazon
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.
$70 AT AMAZON (LIST PRICE $85)
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
Amazon
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
These New Balance sneakers feature a midsole that delivers extremely lightweight cushioning and they are comfortable all-day wear. This sneaker comes in 35 different colors, for everyone's personal style.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Asics Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
ASICS women's walking shoe black and white
Amazon
Asics Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
The new Asics GEL-Quick Walking Shoe brings value and performance together in one great looking shoe.
$57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Reebok Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
Amazon
Reebok Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
These Reebok Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainers come in 11 different colors and styles.
$67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoe
Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoe
Amazon
Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoe
The Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoes are breathable, lightweight, running shoes with ample support which counteracts the repetitive stress running puts on your entire body.
$95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one. They're designed to turbo-charge any activity. 
$56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 40% off the retail price. 
$48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
These are the staple Adidas shoes that are perfect for everyone. This Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.
$32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
2790 Acotw
Superga
Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Amazon
2790 Acotw
Superga
These Superga Women's 2790 Acotw are a Kate Middleton favorite and come in six unique colors.
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Under Armour Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoe
Under Armour Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoe
Amazon
Under Armour Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoe
These Under Armour Women's HOVR Phantom Running Shoes provide a zero gravity feel to eliminate the shock from impact. This athletic shoe is also designed with UA HOVR foam that gives back the energy that you put in. 
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Saucony Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe
Saucony Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe
Amazon
Saucony Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe
Performance technology meets athletic style in the all new Saucony Cohesion 13 running shoe. Featuring a stylish, breathable upper, cushioning technology and a durable rubber outsole, the Saucony Cohesion is a go-to neutral running shoe.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Amazon
Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
The Saucony Women's Xodus ISO3 Sneaker takes their award winning cushioning system to the max by making the midsole one of the most comfortable on the market.
$48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190)
Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker
ECCO
ECCO Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker
ECCO
The Ecco Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker is a cool, contemporary-looking, long-lace sneaker crafted from rich leathers for a light soft feel.
$85 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Amazon
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost Sneakers
Kick your workout look up a notch with these brightly colored adidas by Stella McCartney sneakers.
$150 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $230)
Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Mizuno
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Mizuno
The Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 cushioning technology provides ultra soft comfort in a super secure fit.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)

