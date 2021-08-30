Amelia Hamlin Pokes Fun at Parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin With Skinny Dipping Photo
Amelia Hamlin may be fielding lots of commentary from her mom, Lisa Rinna, about her current romance with Scott Disick, so it makes sense she might want to do a little trolling of her own.
Over the weekend, the 20-year-old model accidentally walked in on her parents, Lisa and Harry Hamlin, skinny dipping in their hot tub, and decided to highlight the moment on her Instagram Stories.
"I just found my parents skinny dipping in the hot tub and idk if I'm traumatized or like if it's cute," she jokingly captioned the photo of the two stars.
The post comes not long after Lisa called out Amelia's relationship with 38-year-old Scott on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"Why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f**k is it Scott Disick?" Rinna asked on last week's episode.
In a funny show of solidarity, Paper Magazine shared a photo of Amelia dressed as her mom in a shoot from earlier this year.
"@lisarinna on daughter Amelia’s relationship with Scott Disick: 'Why can’t it be Harry Styles?' 😭," the magazine captioned the shot. "We support you @ameliagray, fittingly in Lisa Rinna drag here ❤️"
Amelia commented on the post, writing, "Ugh, love the support 😭."
The reality star hasn't held back expressing her opinions about Scott, but earlier this summer, she seemed to be warming up to her daughter's romance.
"Listen, I will say this. Amelia is very happy right now," Rinna said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "And I'm very thrilled that she is happy."
